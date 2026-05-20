The investigation into the disappearance of 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie has taken another turn after a former FBI profiling expert suggested the case may involve someone known to the family.

Nancy Guthrie, the mother of NBC Today co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, disappeared from her home in the Catalina Foothills near Tucson, Arizona, on 1 February 2026. Authorities believe she may have been abducted after blood was discovered outside the property alongside personal belongings including her mobile phone and heart medication. More than 100 days later, no arrests have been announced and investigators have not publicly identified a suspect.

Renewed attention surrounding the case followed comments made by criminal behavioural expert Dr Anne Burgess during a discussion analysing evidence connected to the investigation. Burgess, whose work helped shape modern FBI profiling methods, suggested some details surrounding the disappearance appeared unusual and may point to a staged scene or someone with knowledge of the family's routines.

Anne Burgess Questions Whether Scene Was Staged

During the discussion, Burgess said the physical evidence left at the property could indicate that the home was not necessarily the location where the crime originally took place. Referencing the open door, blood evidence and footage of a masked figure covering the doorbell camera with a plant, Burgess suggested the scene may have been arranged to create the appearance of a forced abduction.

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Burgess also noted that the person captured on camera appeared unusually calm while approaching the house, which she said could suggest a level of familiarity with the surroundings and events unfolding at the property.

Investigators have not publicly confirmed any of the theories discussed in the programme, and authorities continue treating the case as an active investigation.

Medical Data, Ransom Demand Scrutinised

Public discussion surrounding the case has also focused on reports connected to data allegedly recorded by Nancy Guthrie's pacemaker during the night she disappeared.

According to the programme, the device reportedly showed elevated heart activity before communication with the monitoring system stopped later that morning. However, officials have not publicly released full forensic findings linked to the medical data.

Nancy Guthrie



Bitcoin is highly traceable. Yes, the money would be gone but to convert to USD, the block chain would provide clues.



That block chain could identify someone associated with the account.



It could also lead to the despicable people tormenting the Guthries.… pic.twitter.com/Z9hUkkDgXx — Jennifer Coffindaffer (@CoffindafferFBI) April 7, 2026

Attention has also remained on the reported $6 million (£4.5 million) ransom demand linked to the case. Multiple US outlets previously reported that investigators were examining a Bitcoin wallet connected to the alleged demand, though authorities have not confirmed whether investigators consider the ransom request credible.

Burgess suggested during the discussion that the financial element of the case may have been intended to distract investigators or shape public perception of the disappearance.

Authorities Continue Investigating Without Arrests

Law enforcement agencies, including the FBI and the Pima County Sheriff's Department, have continued releasing limited information publicly while forensic analysis remains ongoing.

Authorities previously released surveillance footage appearing to show an armed suspect tampering with the home's doorbell camera shortly before Nancy Guthrie disappeared. Investigators have also continued appealing for tips connected to a dark vehicle reportedly seen near the property around the time of the incident.

I'm told they are getting really close to solving the Nancy Guthrie case. — JLR© (@JLRINVESTIGATES) May 18, 2026

I am grateful that one of my readers sent me the facts about how long it will take the Guthrie family to get any money from the Nancy Guthrie estate. I guess it's about 7+ years. That confirms my guess that it was not premeditated at all. — Elizabeth (@Elizabe56041282) May 18, 2026

Although online speculation surrounding the case has intensified in recent months, officials have repeatedly urged the public to avoid spreading unverified claims while the investigation remains active.

Savannah Guthrie has also continued making public appeals for information and previously described the disappearance of her mother as devastating for the family.

Many questions surrounding Nancy Guthrie's disappearance still remain unanswered as investigators continue reviewing forensic evidence, digital records and witness information connected to the case.