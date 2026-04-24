Claims circulating online suggesting that Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez have divorced have been dismissed as false, after a wave of social media speculation was traced back to a manipulated Instagram story. The rumours gained traction across TikTok and X, but have since been challenged by video commentary asserting that the content was digitally fabricated.

A viral narrative emerged claiming a deleted Instagram story appeared to show Selena Gomez writing: 'Just clearing things up. I'm single. No drama, no hidden story. Just focusing on myself and my peace for now'. The alleged post quickly spread across social platforms, prompting speculation about a breakup and accusations of cheating.

However, the circulating content has been widely identified as a Photoshop creation rather than an authentic post from Selena Gomez's verified account.

Read more Benny Blanco Ex Lover Clips Resurface Online As Selena Gomez Divorce Rumours Spread Rapidly Benny Blanco Ex Lover Clips Resurface Online As Selena Gomez Divorce Rumours Spread Rapidly

Fake Instagram Story Sparks Online Misinterpretation

The controversy began when users shared what appeared to be a screenshot of an Instagram story allegedly posted and deleted within minutes. The image suggested a relationship breakdown and fuelled rumours that Benny Blanco had cheated on Selena Gomez.

The post's rapid deletion added to the speculation, with users on social media amplifying the narrative without verification. However, further scrutiny indicated inconsistencies in the image, with digital manipulation strongly suspected.

As described in the viral commentary, 'Rumors circulating that Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are divorced are false'. The same source emphasised that the Instagram story was not genuine and had been edited before being circulated online.

Social Media Amplification and Misinformation Spread

The false narrative quickly spread across platforms, particularly Twitter and TikTok, where users engaged in reactive commentary and speculation. The situation highlights how quickly unverified content can escalate into viral misinformation within entertainment discourse.

According to the same TikTok commentary, 'This made headlines all over social media, mainly Twitter. Rumors started to spread that Benny Blanco cheated on Selena Gomez'. The video further alleged that coordinated sharing by multiple accounts contributed to the rapid circulation of the fake story.

The content also claimed that Selena Gomez did not respond publicly because she was focused on professional commitments, stating: 'And the reason that Selena never commented on the situation saying it was false because she's prepping for the next season of Only Murders in the Building'.

TikTok Commentary Challenges Viral Narrative

A TikTok video by a user has played a central role in disputing the rumours, presenting the circulating Instagram story as digitally altered content. The video stresses that there was no verified evidence supporting the alleged breakup.

It states: 'Come to find out, the situation is fake. The Instagram story was photoshopped. You can tell that it's photoshopped'. The commentary also claims that misinformation was deliberately spread through paid amplification on social platforms.

The video concludes with a broader reflection on online behaviour, noting: 'This really goes to show that people will believe anything that's posted to social media and run with it even though there's no proof. There was no proof that Selena ever posted this'.

No Verified Confirmation of Relationship Breakdown

Despite widespread online discussion, there has been no official confirmation from representatives of either Benny Blanco or Selena Gomez regarding any separation or divorce. The viral claims remain unsubstantiated and are primarily based on manipulated content shared through social media channels.

The TikTok commentary ultimately reinforces that the narrative lacks credible evidence, with the final assertion stating: 'These two are happily married and I'm so happy for them'.