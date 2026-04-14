Katy Perry is facing a new wave of scrutiny after a drag performer publicly described an encounter they say crossed clear boundaries. The allegation lands days after actor Ruby Rose accused the pop star of sexual assault, claims Perry's team has forcefully denied.

'You Do Drag?'

The latest account comes from drag queen Jordan L'Moore, who posted on Threads describing what they characterised as an unsettling backstage incident early in Katy Perry's career. The post was framed as reluctant but necessary, opening with a direct expression of belief in Ruby Rose's allegations.

L'Moore recounts attending a show at 'The Fillmore' as a guest of 'The Go-Go's' drummer, Gina Schock. After the performance, they were ushered to the front of a meet-and-greet queue and introduced to Perry. What follows, in L'Moore's telling, is the singer's attention upon learning they performed in drag.

According to the post, Perry pulled L'Moore away from the queue and into a dressing room, where she allegedly insisted they try on one of her stage costumes.

'Katy barely looks at her and gives her a limp handshake as Gina says Hi. Then she introduces me and says 'this is Jordan, she's in a drag band called PEPPERSPRAY.' Suddenly everything about Katy changed and she looks at me for the first time lazar focused and says...

'You do DRAG?' She grabs my hand 'come with me!' As she pulls me away from Gina and the long line of teenagers who are all glaring at me furiously as I'm being pulled away back to Katy's dressing room downstairs.'

'Now we are in the dressing room with her costume guy who seems incredibly over it.

Here's where it gets even weirder.'

L'Moore describes resisting, saying the outfit would not fit, before alleging that Perry began pulling at their clothing despite objections.

'I'm like STOP but she's not stopping,' they wrote, describing the moment as escalating until a manager intervened and ended the interaction.

'He's like 'Katy you have to go sign the posters for the girls upstairs, we don't have time for this!' And he leads her away while she's Arguing with him. I feel relieved that I'm not going to be forced into a tutti fruity costume that absolutely won't fit me and I'm shaken.'

'I go back up and find Gina and we leave. Gina is as weirded out as me. How the hell do you not care about this absolute legend of a drummer but suddenly a drag queen is the most exciting thing on the world?'

'The point here is that I have experienced her not understanding consent first hand and I have no doubt she assaulted Ruby. That woman is crazy!!!'

Ruby Rose's Account And The Immediate Fallout

The renewed attention traces directly back to Rose's own allegation, posted on Threads in response to a social media clip of Perry at Coachella by Complex. Rose wrote that Perry 'sexually assaulted' her years earlier at a Melbourne nightclub.

Pressed for detail by followers, Rose described an incident in which she claims Perry approached her while she was resting and performed a non-consensual sexual act.

'I was only in my early 20s,' Rose wrote, adding that it had taken nearly two decades to speak publicly. She said she had previously reframed the story as humour because she 'didn't know how else to handle it'.

Rose also made clear she does not intend to file a report, framing her decision as personal rather than procedural. 'You don't need people to believe you,' she wrote, suggesting the act of disclosure itself carried weight.

A representative for Perry responded in a statement to Variety, rejecting the claims outright as 'categorically false' and describing them as 'dangerous, reckless lies.' The statement also pointed to what it called a pattern of prior allegations by Rose that had been denied by those involved.

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'I Believe In Ruby Rose'

L'Moore's account does not mirror Rose's in detail, but it does echo a convergence that gives the second account its weight. One allegation can be contested as an isolated claim. Two, arriving in quick succession and from different contexts, complicate that framing. What cannot be ignored is how quickly the conversation has moved beyond a single incident.

There is, however, a notable absence of corroboration beyond personal testimony. No additional witnesses have come forward publicly, and the events described remain unverified.

Perry, who attended Coachella with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during Justin Bieber's headline set, has not addressed the allegations directly beyond her representative's statement. Her public activity has continued unchanged, at least outwardly.

For L'Moore, the decision to speak appears tied less to timing than to alignment. 'I absolutely believe Ruby Rose,' they wrote at the outset.