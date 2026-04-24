The sight of Kim Kardashian navigating a grocery store aisle would normally signal a rare brush with domesticity for the global fashion icon. However, recent sightings of the billionaire alongside Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton have prompted accusations that these ordinary outings are carefully choreographed performances.

A source claimed that Kardashian and Hamilton's frequent public outings were reportedly orchestrated. There are claims that the high-profile pair is preparing to move in together and is using these public appearances to manage the narrative of their evolving relationship.

'Almost Always on Purpose'

Read more Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton Wedding Soon? Rumoured Couple Allegedly Buying a Secret Malibu Hideaway Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton Wedding Soon? Rumoured Couple Allegedly Buying a Secret Malibu Hideaway

Rumours regarding Kardashian and Hamilton's living arrangements have intensified following reports that the duo is actively merging their domestic lives. One industry insider who spoke to the Daily Mail suggests that the sudden influx of 'candid' photographs is a strategic precursor to an official announcement about their shared residence.

'It's a blatant set up,' the insider said. 'But Kim knows what she's doing. "Kim and Lewis interiors shopping?" It's an easy link to "They are moving in together" and the interest in them as a couple is fuelled for another week.'

The source noted that if Kardashian wanted a rug, she could have it without leaving her home. The SKIMS founder even admitted in her sister Khloe Kardashian's podcast that she had not visited a supermarket for 12 or 15 years.

The report also noted that 'a major clue' the couple's photos were staged was that Backgrid captured them. The agency reportedly has a reputation that, if it has photographed a celebrity, the pictures are staged, or the star's publicist has tipped off a photographer.

'If Kim is pictured by them, it's almost always on purpose. You could not get more well-versed in creating a very specific public image than Kim,' a source told the outlet. 'But she's playing an amateur game here: this is a textbook showmance with Lewis. It's farcical.'

Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian are deeply in love. 🥹 pic.twitter.com/rhJZ0ox8Tz — Peace Ighodaro💛 (@peace_igho) February 6, 2026

From Tokyo to Malibu Beach: The Evolution of Their Public Romance

Before reports of shared property surfaced, Kardashian and Hamilton were spotted on international excursions. A recent trip to Japan saw the stars exploring local culture, though sources claim even these moments were meticulously planned for maximum social media impact. Observers noted that the aesthetic of their travel photos matched the professional quality often seen in Kardashian's reality series, 'The Kardashians'.

The narrative of their romance shifted significantly during a PDA-packed outing at a Malibu beach. This appearance was marked by an unusual level of physical affection for the traditionally private Hamilton, who has often kept his personal life away from the paddock.

The Kardashian family reportedly approved of Hamilton for Kim because he is 'an easy going guy with great energy.' The aspiring lawyer is reportedly 'very into him' and they take time to see each other despite their demanding schedules.

'It takes a lot to capture Kim's interest and she's definitely intrigued,' a source told People about Kim's fascination with Hamilton.

Lewis Hamilton dropped this comment on Kim Kardashian's IG post 👀 pic.twitter.com/Ve3B3lbVMr — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) March 16, 2026

How a Shared History of Friendship Paved the Way for Modern Dating

While the current media blitz suggests a new flame, the relationship between Kardashian and the Mercedes driver is rooted in a long-standing friendship. They have moved in the same elite circles for years, frequently crossing paths at major fashion events and international Grand Prix races.

Hamilton and Kardashian were first photographed together in September 2015 at the GQ Men of the Year Awards. However, at the time, they were with their former partners, Nicole Scherzinger and Kanye West, respectively.

Timeline records indicate that Hamilton has been a recurring figure in the Kardashian social orbit for some time, appearing in the background of various high-society gatherings. This history has led some to believe that the current 'staged' sightings are merely a way to commercialise a genuine connection that has existed behind closed doors.