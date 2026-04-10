The Leah Remini clone controversy has been making the rounds online, following her belated Easter post on Instagram.

Leah Remini, the 55-year-old King of Queens alum, debuted a shocking new look in an Instagram photo shared on Tuesday, prompting speculation that she has been cloned. Posing for a selfie with a family member, Remini wore a festive white hoodie and long, strawberry-blonde straight hair.

Leah Remini's Belated Easter Post

'I wanted to post an Easter message yesterday, wishing everyone a very happy Easter... and then I didn't,' she said, explaining the delayed Easter post. 'I literally thought to myself, this is so uninteresting... I've got my food in disposable containers, minimal makeup on, barely did my hair... (although I did have my 'Happy Easter' sweatshirt on, so there's that).'

'And the truth is... it's not that interesting,' she admitted. 'I'm not a Kardashian, I'm not an influencer... I'm just me, with my not-so-fancy serving tins and a slight obsession with deviled eggs.'

She capped the post off, stating, 'But then I remembered, I have the greatest supporters here. And I really did want to wish you all a happy Easter. So... I hope you had a really lovely one.'

Fan Comments 'Leah Remini Clone' on 'Baffling' Photo

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Fans immediately reacted with confusion in the comments, with one writing, 'Still waiting for Leah to wish us a Happy Easter because that ain't her.' Another commented, 'I thought at first maybe this was a daughter or niece?' while a third urged, 'You're beautiful how about a real pic without the filters? Be yourself for real.'

Remini's post was received positively by plenty of well-wishers, but the comments section was also dominated by backlash and speculation. One noted she was 'utterly unrecognisable' in the photo, and some asked if she had cosmetic filler.

Most attributed her altered appearance to heavy photo filters. One follower wrote, 'Leah Remini got cloned,' escalating speculation into conspiracy theory. Another offered a scathing remark, stating, 'April Fools is over.'

Leah Remini's Response to Plastic Surgery Rumours

Lol. I have had no plastic surgery, but thank you for thinking that. I will Botox the hell of it until I do need a real face lift though! — Leah Remini (@LeahRemini) January 26, 2017

Remini has long denied undergoing cosmetic surgery, but confirmed having fillers. 'I have had no plastic surgery, but thank you for thinking that,' she wrote in 2017 on X. 'I will Botox the hell of it until I do need a real face lift though!

I haven’t had plastic surgery yet, but the fact that you noticed my face isn’t moving, means my Botox has lasted all this time, I see that as a positive. By the way, I hope you have a great day despite your nasty ass comment. — Leah Remini (@LeahRemini) April 28, 2020

Responding to a fan who claimed her face could 'barely move,' she reiterated having Botox in a 2020 X post. 'I haven't had plastic surgery yet, but the fact that you noticed my face isn't moving, means my Botox has lasted all this time. I see that as a positive. By the way, I hope you have a great day despite your nasty ass comment.'

In August 2024, the actress announced her divorce from husband Angelo Pagan after 21 years of marriage. 'This decision came after a lot of thought and care, and as hard as divorce is, we are approaching this with a positive outlook because we know it's what's best for us,' she wrote in a lengthy Facebook post.

'Yes, we're sad, and we've got some figuring out to do as we continue to move forward into our new normal-together still in many ways, and apart in some new ones,' she explained. 'We'll keep sharing snippets of our lives as we navigate this new chapter.' Remini became an empty nester in 2022, when her daughter Sofia left for college.