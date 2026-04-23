Kendall Jenner has reportedly been dating Euphoria star Jacob Elordi in Los Angeles for 'a couple of months', according to a source who claims the romance was encouraged by her younger sister Kylie Jenner. The account suggests Kylie saw the pairing as a way to create an easy double-date dynamic with her and Timothée Chalamet.

Rumours around Kendall Jenner's love life have continued since her split from Bad Bunny, with fans also speculating about a possible reunion with ex-boyfriend Devin Booker after their flirtatious Super Bowl exchange in February. The latest claims place Kendall, 30, in a new orbit alongside 28-year-old Elordi and present the relationship not as a random Hollywood match-up, but as something nudged along from inside the Kardashian-Jenner circle. None of the people involved has publicly confirmed the relationship.

Why Kylie Is Central To The Story

The account, first attributed to an unnamed insider speaking to the Daily Mail and relayed by OK!, is clear on one point. Kylie Jenner is said to have played a central role in bringing Kendall and Elordi together.

According to the source, Kylie got to know Elordi during awards season, when he and her reported boyfriend Timothée Chalamet were both on the circuit. During that period, she is said to have decided Elordi would be 'good for Kenny' and pushed her sister towards him, allegedly telling her to 'date this guy already'.

The source goes further, calling Kylie 'the alpha sister' in the situation and describing Kendall as more hesitant at first. Kendall and Elordi reportedly began as friends, with Kendall unsure whether to keep him in the friend zone. Kylie, the insider claimed, pushed harder because she wanted to arrange double dates with Chalamet.

None of this is backed by on-the-record comments from the sisters, their representatives or Elordi's camp. For now, the story rests entirely on one anonymous source's version of events.

The Coachella Claim And LA Social Circle

The same insider said Kendall and Elordi have been together since early February and that things are 'going well'. They were reportedly seen kissing at Justin Bieber's Coachella after-party in April, a detail that, if accurate, would fit the timeline of a private romance starting to edge into public view.

The source also said both Kendall and Elordi have spent a lot of time in Los Angeles in recent months, giving them room to get closer away from red carpets. Kendall's home is described as a social hub, with the insider claiming 'Kenny's house is where all the parties happen' and suggesting that was where Kendall, Elordi, Kylie and Chalamet grew closer as a group.

According to that version of events, Kendall eventually realised she 'clicked' with Elordi and that 'there was chemistry'. Even so, the picture remains entirely second-hand, built from anonymous description rather than direct confirmation.

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Part of the reason the report has traction is that Kendall's dating history has often overlapped with high-profile names in sport and entertainment. She has previously been linked to Harry Styles, Devin Booker and Bad Bunny, with those relationships often unfolding through paparazzi photographs, public appearances and social media hints rather than formal confirmation.

Her exchange with Booker after her Super Bowl advert is a good example. Booker joked online, 'I bet a million the Seahawks get that ring before you do @kendalljenner 🤗.' She replied, '@dbook 🙄 how's the ankle?' and he responded, '@kendalljenner come rub it.' The exchange was enough to fuel reunion gossip, but not enough to confirm anything.

Set against that backdrop, the idea that Kendall's latest reported romance could also serve as a neat extension of Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's world fits the Kardashian-Jenner playbook. Whether it is happening exactly as described is another question.

At this stage, there is no confirmation from Kendall Jenner, Jacob Elordi, Kylie Jenner or Timothée Chalamet. There have been no public comments, no jointly framed appearances as a confirmed couple and no on-the-record explanation of Kylie's alleged role.

That leaves the story where many celebrity reports begin: with one anonymous source, a few sightings and plenty of speculation. For now, the claims are better read as a developing celebrity narrative than as a confirmed account of how the relationship began.