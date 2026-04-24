Hugh Jackman is reportedly pushing for a face‑to‑face meeting with Sutton Foster's estranged husband in New York after growing frustrated at the slow pace of her divorce, according to a new tabloid report. The Globe Magazine claims the 57‑year‑old actor wants to sit down privately with screenwriter Ted Griffin in an effort to break what he allegedly sees as a 'stall' in the legal process and move his relationship with Foster on to the next stage.

The news came after Foster, 51, filed to end her marriage to Griffin in October 2024, yet she has not yet reached a final settlement. An unnamed insider quoted by the Globe says, 'there's a lot that still needs to be worked out and Hugh wants to move things along.'

None of the parties has publicly commented on the reported meeting plans, and there are no court documents referenced in the report, so for now the claims remain unverified and should be treated with caution.

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster frolicked into the new year, getting in some quality time and PDA in Costa Rica.



📸 Backgrid



SEE MORE: https://t.co/dx3o2Ryv1w pic.twitter.com/zcuYz9SH30 — TMZ (@TMZ) January 5, 2026

Read more Hugh Jackman, Deborra-Lee Furness' Divorce Tensions Flare as Ex-Couple Struggle to Sell NYC Flat: Report Hugh Jackman, Deborra-Lee Furness' Divorce Tensions Flare as Ex-Couple Struggle to Sell NYC Flat: Report

Hugh Jackman, Divorce Fallout And Rumours Of An Affair

For context, Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster first drew serious attention as a couple when they walked a red carpet together roughly a year after Foster's split from Griffin. The pair had previously starred together in The Music Man on Broadway, and whispers quickly followed that their on‑stage chemistry had spilled over into their private lives long before their respective marriages ended.

Jackman's own 27‑year marriage to fellow Australian actor Deborra‑Lee Furness officially ended when their divorce was finalised in June 2025. Soon afterwards, Furness, now 70, issued a pointed statement to the Daily Mail that many read as a veiled reference to the affair rumours. 'My heart and compassion goes out to everyone who has traversed the traumatic journey of betrayal,' she wrote, calling it 'a profound wound that cuts deep'. She did not name Jackman or Foster, but the timing and wording fuelled speculation that she believed infidelity had played a role in the breakdown of her marriage.

EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: Sutton Foster and Hugh Jackman stepped out together for the first time during a date night in Santa Monica. 😏 📸: @BackgridUS pic.twitter.com/SiV02VNBLI — Page Six (@PageSix) January 7, 2025

The suggestion from the Globe's source is that Jackman is not seeking a showdown with Griffin so much as a difficult but civil conversation. 'Hugh isn't looking to be confrontational with Ted,' the insider insists, while conceding it would be 'very understandable if Ted does have some harsh feelings.' According to the same account, Jackman is 'ready to face that head‑on.'

Again, there has been no on‑the‑record response from Griffin, Foster, or Jackman to any of this. Without direct confirmation, much of what is circulating remains firmly in the realm of tabloid allegation rather than established fact.

Sutton Foster and Hugh Jackman attended the "Song Sung Blue" premiere at the AMC Lincoln Square Theater in NYC. 😏 🎥: Getty pic.twitter.com/VIbukcYrsJ — Page Six (@PageSix) December 12, 2025

Hugh Jackman, Sutton Foster And Plans For The Future

If the Globe report is accurate, Jackman's motivation is as much about the future as the past. The actor, best known for playing Wolverine and more recently starring in The Sheep Detectives, is said to be 'eager to wed' the Bunheads alum as soon as her divorce is complete. Marriage would make Jackman a stepfather to Emily Dale Griffin, the daughter Foster shares with her estranged husband.

The insider quoted by Globe adds that Jackman wants to reassure Griffin about his intentions towards both Foster and Emily. 'Hugh plans to marry Sutton as soon as the divorce is wrapped and he wants to assure Ted that he's got good intentions,' the source says. 'The last thing he wants is to walk into that next chapter with bad blood hanging over everyone's heads.'

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster were all smiles attending "The Sheep Detectives" New York Premiere in New York City. pic.twitter.com/kncYvZJzI2 — E! News (@enews) April 20, 2026

That desire to present a unified, public front has been on display recently. On 19 April, Jackman and Foster arrived together at the New York premiere of The Sheep Detectives at Jazz at Lincoln Center, posing arm‑in‑arm on the red carpet. The event was notable not just because they came as a couple but because their outfits were carefully coordinated, a visual cue that their relationship is not a short‑term fling.

Jackman wore a monochromatic blue‑grey suit with black shoes, while Foster chose a pink‑based floral dress from Markarian's Resort 2026 collection, embellished with glittering blue‑grey sequins that echoed his tailoring. She finished the look with pale pink heels and simple drop earrings. Sources interpreted the colour‑matching as a conscious shift in Jackman's public persona, signalling that he and Foster are, in their words, a 'united front.'

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster got hot and heavy during a low-key dinner date at In-N-Out last week. 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/LOZuceQs6D — Page Six (@PageSix) January 14, 2025

Behind the styling, however, lie more complicated family dynamics. Jackman shares two adopted children, Oscar, 25, and Ava, 20, with Deborra‑Lee Furness. According to Star Magazine, the pair are 'incredibly protective of their mum' as their father embarks on a highly visible new relationship. Foster, meanwhile, must navigate her divorce while co‑parenting Emily with Griffin.

Sources quoted in Star Magazine say Jackman and Foster have discussed marriage but are holding out hope for a proper celebration with their families once legal matters are resolved. 'Both want their loved ones with them to celebrate; they want to be loud and proud now,' one unnamed source is reported as saying, while noting that eloping does not quite match either of their 'dream scenarios.'

Sutton Foster was pictured cozying up to Hugh Jackman during a recent date night in New York City. ✨ 📸: Getty pic.twitter.com/AskVmypDHg — Page Six (@PageSix) October 22, 2025

What is clear, even through the fog of anonymous briefings and pointed statements, is that a relatively private Broadway friendship has evolved into a very public partnership. Whether Hugh Jackman really does sit down across a table from Ted Griffin to clear the air is, for now, an open question.