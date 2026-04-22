Adam Levine shocked fans with an almost 'unrecognisable' appearance at a high-profile event in Santa Monica on 18 April, as the Maroon 5 frontman stepped onto the red carpet with wife Behati Prinsloo and immediately sparked whispers of possible plastic surgery.

For context, the rare joint outing came less than two years after Adam Levine was accused of cheating on Prinsloo while she was pregnant with their third child, a scandal that battered his carefully managed image as a family man. The couple, who married in 2014, have largely kept their relationship out of the public eye since, surfacing occasionally at concerts or fashion events but rarely inviting this level of scrutiny.

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Adam Levine's New Look Reopens Old Wounds

The latest speculation was triggered by their appearance at the 12th Breakthrough Prize Ceremony, a science and technology awards gala held in Santa Monica. Levine, 47, arrived in a sharp black suit and, crucially, without the heavy facial hair that has long been part of his trademark look. The clean-shaven version of the Moves Like Jagger singer sent social media into overdrive within hours of the red carpet footage landing online.

One fan, reacting to a video clip that quickly circulated on X and Instagram, bluntly asked: 'Did he have a face lift?' Another user questioned whether it was even the same person, writing: 'Are u sure that's ADAM LEVINE?' A third concluded, with the kind of certainty social media thrives on: 'He has definitely done something lol.'

Some users went further and compared Adam Levine's new appearance to that of controversial beauty influencer Jeffree Star, pointing in particular to his smooth, taut-looking skin and more angular jawline in the event photographs. None of those comparisons were backed by expert opinion in the available reporting, and there has been no confirmation of any cosmetic procedures from Levine or his representatives, so those claims remain squarely in the realm of online guesswork.

What was clear on the night, though, was that Levine and Prinsloo were keen to present a united front. The 37-year-old Namibian model, dressed in a sleek black gown, stayed close to her husband as the pair posed for photographers and were seen sharing affectionate moments on the carpet. The couple share two daughters, Dusty Rose, nine, and Gio Grace, eight, as well as a third child, a son born in January 2023.

Adam Levine shows off fresh-faced new look on red carpet pic.twitter.com/EM72PW1EmW — The Sun (@TheSun) April 22, 2026

Yet even as they put on a show of togetherness, the comments beneath the clips and photos remained anchored in the past. Several users framed his altered appearance as a kind of delayed karmic response to his behaviour during Prinsloo's last pregnancy. 'Cheating ages one badly,' one person wrote. Another added: 'When men cheat they like somehow get so ugly and aged.'

Social Media Fixates On Adam Levine, Not His Work

The news came after a bruising chapter for Adam Levine in 2022, when model Sumner Stroh publicly alleged that she had had an affair with the singer. The accusation surfaced while Prinsloo was expecting the couple's third child, amplifying the backlash and placing intense pressure on the marriage.

Adam Levine’s cheating scandal was thrown back into the spotlight after a recent red carpet appearance.



The Maroon 5 frontman and his wife Behati Prinsloo were all smiles at the 12th annual Breakthrough Prize ceremony. pic.twitter.com/mM0ckcryiu — Bored Panda (@boredpanda) April 21, 2026

Levine denied that he had a physical affair but admitted inappropriate conduct. In a statement shared via his Instagram Story that September, cited by ABC, he said: 'A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air. I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life.'

It was a carefully worded attempt to draw a line between emotional infidelity and a full-blown affair, and it did little to calm the outrage at the time. The couple chose to remain together and did not publicly dissect the scandal further, instead slipping back into relative privacy as they prepared for the birth of their son.

📸 | Novas imagens de Adam Levine e Behati Prinsloo no Breakthrough Prize Ceremony 2026. pic.twitter.com/v3yQOG73Z8 — Adam Levine Brasil (@LevineBrasil) April 19, 2026

That low profile is part of why this latest red carpet appearance, and Adam Levine's altered look, landed with such force. When a celebrity retreats and then re-emerges looking different, the internet's first instinct is rarely generous curiosity. It is instant forensic analysis, often delivered with a gleeful edge.

Nothing about possible cosmetic procedures has been confirmed, and in the absence of any statement from Adam Levine or his team, the rumours sit where most celebrity appearance chatter does: speculative, insistent, and only half-interested in the answer.