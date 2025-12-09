Democrats recently delivered a video edit that disappointed fans online. In their post, they compared US President Trump to the Kansas City Chiefs, with clips of Travis Kelce, and a caption 'Washed'.

The video showed moments of Trump looking tired and stumbling with the Chiefs' recent 20-10 loss to the Houston Texas, missing their Super Bowl chance. It featured the last-second drop of the pass by Kelce, who is engaged to Democrat and Kamala Harris endorser, Taylor Swift.

Internet Claps Back at Democrats

Internet users were quick to respond to Democrats. One of the main points of irony raised by critics was that Kelce's fiancée, pop star Taylor Swift, is a prominent supporter of the Democratic Party. During the 2024 presidential election, Swift publicly endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris. Swift subsequently faced criticism from Trump himself, a sexually offensive remark from Elon Musk, and death threats from far-right groups.

So let me get this straight…



Y’all are comparing Donald Trump to the Kansas City Chiefs, the National Football League’s greatest dynasty since Tom Brady and the Patriots, and trying to dunk on them, which obviously includes Travis Kelce, whose fiancée is the biggest Democrat… — Jon Root (@JonnyRoot_) December 9, 2025

Users argued that the comparison was flawed, noting that the Chiefs have been one of the most successful teams in the NFL since Tom Brady's era. At the same time, the video mocked Kelce, who is engaged to 'the biggest celebrity endorser for the Democratic Party ever'.

Making fun of Travis Kelce when his fiancé is your biggest celebrity endorsement is an… interesting strategy — greg (@greg16676935420) December 9, 2025

'The Democrats are so dumb', said another user. Several users also criticized the joke itself, wondering who it was made for and why the Democrats were so incapable of producing a simple and clear joke. 'You all seriously don't get how this works'.

The video quickly gained traction and quickly became a viral clip, tallying more than 1.6 million views in under half a day.

MAGAs in Chiefs

However, some commenters saw nothing wrong with the comparison, noting that many members of the Chiefs' team — including quarterback Patrick Mahomes and kicker Harrison Butker — as well as the Hunt family owners, are Trump supporters.

Mahomes' wife, Brittany, has not hesitated to support Trump, even though she is friends with Swift. Many speculated that she may have been swayed toward the Democratic Party after Trump's attack on Swift, which reportedly left her 'deeply bothered'.

Kelce previously said it would be an 'honour' to have Trump watch Super Bowl 2025, but later clarified that he was referring to Trump in his capacity as US president. Kelce has not publicly endorsed Harris, though he has liked posts about her candidacy.

Travis Kelce's 'Democratic Values'

Kelce has not publicly endorsed any candidate in previous US elections, unlike Swift, who encouraged fans to vote for Biden-Harris in 2020 and Harris-Walz in 2024.

However, much of his past behaviour and publicly expressed support appears largely aligned with progressive or liberal ideals. He has backed the COVID-19 vaccination campaign, appeared in social-justice promotional material, and participated in activities of organisations that go against conservative norms.

As a staunch Democrat, Swift's position has led many to assume that Kelce's views or affiliations might be similar. His sister-in-law, Kylie Kelce, is also a vocal liberal and has invited Michelle Obama onto her podcast.

Kelce has previously commented on controversial political issues by emphasising respect for institutions rather than offering his personal opinions.