Elon Musk was filmed snapping photos on his phone during Donald Trump's formal welcome ceremony in Beijing's Great Hall of the People on Thursday, as the Tesla CEO joined the US delegation for the US President's high‑stakes meeting with Xi Jinping.

Trump arrived in China on Wednesday evening for a multi‑day state visit framed by both sides as a chance to reset a fraught relationship, from trade disputes to tensions over Taiwan and the flow of chemicals used to make fentanyl.

The visit has already drawn scrutiny, not just for the politics on the table, but for who Trump chose to bring with him. Melania Trump stayed home, while Trump travelled alongside a mix of administration officials, family members and powerful business figures, including Musk and Nvidia boss Jensen Huang.

Elon Musk's 'Lost Soul' Tourist Moment In Beijing

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On Thursday morning local time, Musk stood in the Great Hall of the People alongside senior US figures, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, waiting for the opening ceremony that would precede Trump's talks with Xi.

As Chinese hosts prepared the formalities, cameras captured Musk lifting his phone and quietly taking pictures of the cavernous marble hall.

Elon Musk at the Great Hall of the People: snapping photos, wide-eyed, shuffling forward in the group photo queue like a tourist . pic.twitter.com/HYXoMcssPJ — Irfan Ahmad (@Irfuu_) May 14, 2026

The images and clips quickly spread online. One user described the billionaire as a 'tourist,' posting, 'A man with more wealth than most countries, travelling as part of the presidential entourage, and photographing the Great Hall of the People like a tourist.' Another asked why 'a dozen billionaires' appeared to be operating as extensions of the US government.

'They look like a gaggle of lost souls,' a third commenter wrote, folding Musk into a wider unease about the cast surrounding Trump on this trip. The phrase stuck: Musk, the world‑famous tech mogul and self‑styled statesman, was reduced in a few seconds of video to a curious visitor pointing his phone at the scenery.

Elon Musk broke the formation and pulled out his phone to record the reception ceremony hosted by President XI JINPING for President DONALD TRUMP, while the U.S. delegation stood in line watching. pic.twitter.com/NdPgrF6Tr4 — China pulse 🇨🇳 (@Eng_china5) May 14, 2026

The irony is hard to miss. Musk has spent years cultivating his role as a partner, and sometimes supplicant, to Beijing, with Tesla's Shanghai factory a pillar of his global manufacturing strategy.

Yet here he was, at one of the most choreographed diplomatic rituals on Earth, behaving much like any first‑time tourist marvelling at the grandeur.

Trump, Xi And The Shadow Of Trade And Taiwan

While Musk's tourist turn grabbed the online reaction, the real business of the day took place minutes later behind closed doors, as Trump and Xi sat down to discuss the relationship between the world's two largest economies.

In his opening remarks, Xi underscored the gravity of the moment, stressing that the core question was whether China and the United States could 'work together to meet challenges and bring greater stability to the world.'

He framed the talks as a test of whether the two sides could 'build a brighter future together' for both nations and, in his words, 'the future of humanity.'

Trump's own remarks were notably lighter on substance, at least in public. He acknowledged his sometimes turbulent history with Xi, which includes two trade wars and open frustration over Beijing's role in precursor chemicals linked to fentanyl production, but did so only in passing. Instead, he chose to flatter the Chinese leader directly, 'You're a great leader. Sometimes, people don't like me saying it, but I say it anyway, because it's true.'

🇨🇳🇺🇸 President Trump to President Xi:



"You're a great leader. I say it to everybody. Sometimes people don't like me saying it, but I say it anyway because it's true. I only say the truth" pic.twitter.com/tJXXESMwgU — HOT SPOT (@HotSpotHotSpot) May 14, 2026

On Iran, Trump had already signalled a relaxed tone. Speaking earlier in the week about his planned discussions with Xi, he said the Chinese leader had been 'relatively good' regarding the conflict, then downplayed the issue altogether, adding that while there were 'a lot of things to discuss,' he 'wouldn't say Iran is one of them' because the US supposedly had the situation 'very much under control.'

That list of 'things to discuss' remains long. US backing for Taiwan, the legacy of tit‑for‑tat tariffs and efforts to curb the flow of fentanyl‑linked chemicals are all unresolved.

None of that was settled in the few minutes that Musk spent photographing the Great Hall, but his presence, phone in hand, was a reminder of how billionaire executives now move through these diplomatic spaces almost as comfortably as elected officials.

Trump's arrival on Wednesday underlined that blending of roles. He stepped off Air Force One just before 8pm local time to cheers from a crowd of around 300 Chinese residents waving US and Chinese flags.

On the tarmac, he was greeted by Vice-President Han Zheng and Vice-Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu. Behind him were not just cabinet secretaries but his son Eric and daughter‑in‑law Lara Trump, now a prominent figure in Republican politics, alongside Musk and Huang.

Whether Musk's 'tourist' moment will be remembered as a harmless bit of human curiosity or as a symbol of how entangled business titans have become with statecraft is, for now, a matter of interpretation.