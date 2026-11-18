Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci has claimed that President Donald Trump is keeping Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick in his job because Lutnick 'probably has information on Trump'.

Scaramucci offered no evidence for the claim, which he made as Lutnick faces mounting criticism over his department's handling of an export control row involving NVIDIA.

Scaramucci: 'He's Got Leverage, Girl'

Scaramucci made the remarks in an interview with The Bulwark released on Tuesday, 17 November, AlterNet reported.

Speaking to host Catherine Rampell, Scaramucci called Lutnick 'a low life' who 'probably has information on Trump, and he probably has information on nefarious activity with Epstein and all this other stuff.'

'He's around because he's got leverage, girl,' Scaramucci said.

He also linked Lutnick's position to the Jeffrey Epstein affair. 'Lutnick should have been fired 6, 8 months ago,' he said, referring to earlier allegations about Lutnick's ties to the late financier. AlterNet noted that Scaramucci presented his claims, including a reference to photos from 'Epstein Island', as his own opinion, and that no confirmed evidence supports them.

The Epstein Connection

Lutnick's links to Epstein came under scrutiny earlier this year. On 10 February, he testified before a Senate Appropriations subcommittee that he had visited Epstein's private island in 2012, NPR reported.

He told senators he had lunch there during a family holiday with his wife, children and another family. 'I did have lunch with him, as I was on a boat going across on a family vacation,' he said, ABC News reported.

The testimony contrasted with Lutnick's earlier claim on a podcast that he had cut off contact with Epstein, whom he called 'gross'. Documents released by the Justice Department also showed a planned drinks meeting in 2011 and a joint business investment in 2012, ABC reported. Lutnick maintained at the hearing: 'I have done absolutely nothing wrong.'

There is no public evidence that he holds damaging information on the president.

The NVIDIA Scandal

Scaramucci's comments come as Lutnick faces criticism over an export control row involving NVIDIA and Singapore-based Megaspeed. US authorities are investigating whether Megaspeed diverted advanced NVIDIA chips to China. Its former chief executive, Alice Huang, is suspected by US authorities of links to Chinese intelligence, allegations that have not been independently established.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told CNBC on 13 November that Treasury, the War Department, the State Department and the US Trade Representative had favoured adding Megaspeed to the government's Entity List for months. 'Commerce has the pen,' he said, referring to the department's Bureau of Industry and Security, which administers the list.

Commerce and the Justice Department provided further details on 16 November. In a joint statement, they said Commerce opened an investigation into Megaspeed in 2024, before Lutnick took office, The Epoch Times reported.

In June 2025, US agents and Singaporean police carried out an on-site check at Megaspeed and interviewed Alice Huang. NVIDIA also put Megaspeed on its own internal 'no sell' list that month, a measure separate from the government's Entity List.

Rep. Richard Neal and Sen. Ron Wyden, the top Democrats on the House Ways and Means and Senate Finance committees, wrote to Lutnick on 12 November, TechCrunch reported. Their letter asked why Megaspeed kept buying chips after US intelligence reportedly briefed him about Huang's relationship with one of its executives.

NVIDIA announced on 12 November that Huang had resigned as president, chief executive and board member, effective immediately.