A $25 million (£18.9 million) contribution towards President Donald Trump's planned White House ballroom is at the centre of a political row over the administration's decision to allow Nvidia to sell advanced chips to China.

Senator Chris Van Hollen has demanded answers about Trump's handling of the chipmaker's China business. The Maryland Democrat says Nvidia's financial support for the ballroom should be examined alongside the administration's export decisions.

In a post on X on Tuesday, 18 November, Van Hollen criticised the relationship between Nvidia's contribution and the decision to permit certain chip exports to China.

Don’t forget: While Jensen Huang & NVIDIA were giving millions of dollars to build Trump’s ballroom, Trump allowed them to sell high-end US chips to China and turned a blind eye to major national security concerns.



This corruption is a policy choice, & Americans deserve answers. pic.twitter.com/9vvTdZgm8S — Senator Chris Van Hollen (@ChrisVanHollen) November 18, 2026

'Don't forget: While Jensen Huang & NVIDIA were giving millions of dollars to build Trump's ballroom, Trump allowed them to sell high-end US chips to China and turned a blind eye to major national security concerns,' he wrote. He added: 'This corruption is a policy choice, & Americans deserve answers.'

Van Hollen Escalates His Accusations Against Trump

Van Hollen expanded on his concerns during an interview with ABC News' This Week with Martha Raddatz. He alleged that Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang had helped secure Trump's approval for advanced chip exports despite objections from national security officials.

The senator also raised concerns about Huang's reported relationship with Alice Huang, whom ABC News said US intelligence officials believed was an intelligence asset for China. The alleged intelligence links have not been publicly established in court.

Van Hollen questioned why the US Commerce Department had not placed Megaspeed, a Singapore-based company he said Alice Huang ran, on the department's Entity List. He also called for Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick to be fired, criticising the administration's handling of the matter.

The claims have not been established in court. Van Hollen's questions centre on whether officials considered national security concerns before approving the exports, and whether the department should have taken action against Megaspeed.

Nvidia's $25M Ballroom Contribution Draws Scrutiny

Nvidia's reported $25 million (£18.9 million) commitment towards Trump's White House ballroom was detailed in an investigation published by The Washington Post on 15 October. Apple was also reported to have pledged $25 million (£18.9 million).

Nvidia said its contribution to the non-partisan trust supporting the ballroom project was independent of its business interests, adding that its support for the United States was paramount. The donation has nevertheless attracted scrutiny from lawmakers questioning whether major corporate contributions could raise concerns about access or influence.

The donation itself does not establish that Nvidia received favourable treatment, or that any policy decision was made in exchange for financial support. Van Hollen's post links the contribution to the chip-export decision, but the article provides no evidence that the two were connected.

Lawmakers Intensify Pressure Over China Export Controls

Van Hollen is not the only senator raising concerns about Nvidia's China-related activities. Senators Elizabeth Warren and Chris Coons urged the Trump administration to preserve records relating to Nvidia's chip exports to China, citing national security concerns.

In a letter dated 11 November, the senators directed the administration to preserve documents and communications concerning Nvidia's exports and related national security risks. They also requested a congressional briefing, seeking further information about the administration's review of the exports.

Their scrutiny adds to questions about whether national security recommendations were adequately considered before the administration approved chip exports to China. Benzinga reported that the White House had not immediately responded to its request for comment on Van Hollen's post.