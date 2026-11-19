Elon Musk has admitted feeling 'foolish' after reportedly spending at least $445 million backing Republicans in the 2026 midterm elections, which saw Democrats take control of both the House and Senate. The billionaire also distanced himself from Donald Trump's political movement, declaring that he is 'not MAGA' despite previously serving in the president's administration.

Musk Questions His Massive Election Spending

Speaking virtually at The New York Times' 2026 DealBook Summit on Wednesday, 18 November, Elon Musk reflected on his substantial financial backing of Republican candidates in the US midterm elections. Joining the event by video from China, where he was accompanying President Donald Trump as part of the US delegation, Musk expressed regret over the amount he had spent. 'I feel pretty foolish about having spent so much money and not seeing much for it,' he said, before adding, 'or maybe it would have been much worse without that.'

Musk reportedly spent approximately $445 million supporting Republican candidates during the midterms, including substantial contributions to groups backing Ken Paxton in his unsuccessful Texas Senate campaign.

Billionaire Insists He Is 'Not MAGA'

During the discussion, Musk sought to distinguish his political views from the movement associated with Trump. 'I'm not MAGA,' he declared, adding that he was uncertain what the label actually meant.

'If that means sort of blind adherence to a set of policies by the Republican Party, then I certainly don't have that. I think there are positives and negatives in both parties...but politics is very tribal. A lot of people cannot see any good in the other party, and they cannot see any bad in their own party because they're more or less invested in their party like it's their hometown sports team, and it's just their team, and they won't accept that there's anything that the other team can do that's good or anything that their team can do that's bad,' he explained.

His remarks marked a notable contrast with his earlier public support for Trump. Musk previously appeared at political events wearing 'Make America Great Again' hats. He also led the Trump administration's Department of Government Efficiency, a federal cost-cutting initiative, for several months in 2025 before leaving his role as a 'special government employee' following disagreements over the administration's spending policies.

Musk Offers Unexpected Praise for Texas Democrat

Despite spending heavily to support Republican candidates, Musk expressed optimism about Texas Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa. 'I don't think she's sort of a far-left governor,' he said, suggesting that her administration could take a moderate approach. Based on what he had heard about Hinojosa, Musk said he believed 'things will be fine in Texas.'

Musk said he spent heavily on the campaigns because he believes 'it's good to have some balance of power.' He added that, 'as a general rule,' he would not want 'the presidency, Senate and House all to be of the same party.' He said his goal was to secure a 51-seat Republican majority in the Senate by 2029, 'which failed, by the way, obviously.'

Musk Defends Former NVIDIA Chief Executive Jensen Huang

According to Variety, Musk also addressed Jensen Huang's departure as NVIDIA chief executive following reports concerning his personal relationships. Musk, who had previously supported Huang's reinstatement, compared removing the technology executive to 'kicking Michael Jordan off your team.' He nevertheless acknowledged that Huang 'certainly made some mistakes.'