Ryan Seacrest faced a fresh wave of plastic surgery rumours in Los Angeles in early May after fans said the 51‑year‑old presenter looked almost unrecognisable at a high‑profile cancer charity gala and in recent Instagram selfies with his mother.

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For context, the latest concern over Ryan Seacrest's appearance began after he attended the 29th annual UCLA Jonsson Cancer Foundation Taste for a Cure event in Los Angeles, where his noticeably slimmer face triggered a torrent of social media commentary.

In the weeks that followed, new photos posted on Instagram, alongside his mum, only amplified the scrutiny.

Some viewers suggested he had undergone buccal fat removal, a cosmetic procedure that hollows out the cheeks, while others simply worried that the American Idol and Wheel of Fortune host no longer looked well.

Ryan Seacrest’s “new face” is going viral after the TV host appeared nearly unrecognizable in a new interview pic.twitter.com/4fTRqGrQFU — ★ (@POPin4k) May 7, 2026

Online, the descriptions were blunt. One commenter compared him to 'Skelator.' Another insisted his cheeks looked surgically altered. Others took a softer line, noting the pressure that comes with ageing under unforgiving studio lighting. 'Being in front of a camera as you age is not fun. Pressure to stay thin is constant,' one person wrote.

There is no confirmation that Ryan Seacrest has had any form of plastic surgery or buccal fat removal, and he has not publicly admitted to any cosmetic procedures. Nothing has been verified, so the speculation over surgery should be treated with caution.

What happened to 53 year old Ryan Seacrest 😳 pic.twitter.com/rD7wedGdaE — SULLY (@SULLY10X) May 9, 2026

Ryan Seacrest, Weight Loss Worries And A Lifetime Of Scrutiny

The news came after several years in which Ryan Seacrest himself has spoken, sometimes uncomfortably, about his relationship with his body. On Live with Kelly and Ryan in 2022, he recalled being bullied as a child for not being 'in the greatest of shape,' an experience he said still colours how he sees himself.

'I was teased for it, and I will always see that little boy when I look in the mirror,' he told co‑host Kelly Ripa at the time. He also acknowledged having consulted 'experts' about his concerns, without spelling out what sort of help he sought.

According to one source quoted by Star Magazine, those early experiences have fed into a rigorous, almost relentless, approach to food and fitness. 'His diet and exercise routine is super important to him,' the insider said, describing Seacrest as 'one of the most active and fitness‑focused people you could ever meet.'

That tallies with what Seacrest has said on the record as he moved into his fifties. Since turning 50, he has repeatedly discussed tightening his health regime, talking about 'overexercising and eating better' in interviews. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight in 2024, he admitted: 'I feel good because I can't believe I'm turning 50. I'm doing everything I can to make myself feel like I'm not 50.'

Against that backdrop, the visible slimming of his face over 'the last year or two', as some fans have put it, may be the result of lifestyle changes rather than surgery. But looking at the comments underneath his posts, it is clear that reassurance is in short supply.

Fans Question Ryan Seacrest's Health As Plastic Surgery Rumours Swirl

In case you missed it, the most recent flare‑up started with what should have been an innocuous Instagram moment. Ryan Seacrest shared selfies with his mother, something long‑time followers are used to seeing from a presenter who often leans into wholesome family content between broadcasts of American Idol and his new US hosting stint on Wheel of Fortune.

This time, however, many fans paid less attention to the family dynamic and more to the contours of his jaw. 'Ryan, I am worried about you,' one wrote under the photo. Another added, 'He doesn't look well at all. He needs to stop this weight loss. [It's] ageing him like crazy too.' Others were more blunt, calling him 'emaciated' and asking simply, 'Are you okay?'

Some users were convinced he had turned to cosmetic tweaks. Buccal fat removal, a once‑niche procedure that has become a talking point in celebrity circles, was repeatedly mentioned. No evidence has been presented to support those claims beyond comparison of past and present photos, and Seacrest himself has not addressed the specific rumours.

What he has reportedly said, according to the Star source, is that he is exhausted by the constant focus on his face. 'He's sick of this topic,' the insider claimed. 'He knows there's a ton of scrutiny of his appearance and how much weight he's supposedly lost in his facial features especially. He insists everything's fine.'

There is no detailed medical update and no independent confirmation of any underlying health condition. For now, the visible facts are limited to what Seacrest posts and what cameras capture. He continues to share gym clips and work updates, apparently determined to carry on as one of the most over‑scheduled men in US television while the internet continues to dissect every new angle of his face.

IBTimes UK has reached out to Ryan Seacrest's reps for comments.