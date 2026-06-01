Growing evidence from major trials shows semaglutide offers substantial protection against heart attacks and strokes for people with overweight or obesity and existing cardiovascular disease. At the same time, people who use Ozempic and related drugs to lose weight report facing more social judgement than those who stay heavier or slim down through diet and exercise alone.

This Ozempic stigma appears rooted in views that medication represents an easy way out rather than a legitimate medical intervention. Prescription volumes have risen sharply in recent years.

Semaglutide Delivers Documented Cardiovascular Gains

The SELECT trial found that weekly semaglutide reduced the risk of major adverse cardiovascular events by 20 per cent compared with placebo in patients without diabetes. Further analyses published in 2025 and 2026 confirmed these benefits held regardless of how much weight participants lost or their starting body mass index.

Similar patterns emerged in studies of oral semaglutide for type 2 diabetes, with a 14 per cent drop in major events. Researchers note the effects begin early and apply across subgroups, suggesting mechanisms beyond simple weight reduction, such as improvements in blood pressure, cholesterol and inflammation. Gastrointestinal side effects remain common reasons for stopping treatment, yet overall discontinuation rates in trials stayed manageable for many patients.

A prespecified analysis showed the reduction in events was similar irrespective of baseline weight or waist size changes. These findings support expanded use in indicated groups while highlighting that not every user experiences dramatic slimming.

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Ozempic Stigma Rises Even as Users Lose Weight

Recent research has documented a counter-intuitive pattern. Individuals who achieve weight loss with GLP-1 medications attract harsher evaluations than people who remain overweight or lose weight via lifestyle changes as mentioned in a New York Post article.

On social media, the narrative often frames such use as lacking discipline. One widely discussed Instagram post pushed back, noting that references to an 'Ozempic era' suggest users should feel ashamed or are taking the easy way out, while stressing that the drugs represent clinically studied tools for the right patients rather than shortcuts.

Some users describe concealing their prescriptions from colleagues or family to avoid comments, a response that may affect mental health and continued adherence. The findings echo earlier concerns that weight stigma persists even after visible success. The stigma adds a layer of psychological burden to a treatment already requiring ongoing commitment.

Supply Strains and Costs Shape Real-World Access

In the US, spending on semaglutide products such as Ozempic and Wegovy reached nearly £44.6 billion ($63 billion) in 2025, fuelling overall prescription drug expenditure of £680 billion ($915 billion) and pushing the market toward $1 trillion in 2026 as reported by USA Today. Private list prices for Wegovy sit at around £1,003 ($1,350) per month without coverage, although cash-pay and subscription options now start from about £111–£259 ($149–$349).

These practical barriers mean that clinical benefits remain unevenly distributed, with cost and availability often determining who can sustain treatment long enough to realise the documented heart protection.

As more people weigh the documented gains against both physical side effects and social friction, discussions around equitable access and reduced judgement continue to surface in clinical and public forums.