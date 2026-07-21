Millions of Americans born between the 21st and the 31st of any month will receive their Social Security payment on Wednesday, 22 July, the last regular deposit of the month, while Supplemental Security Income recipients prepare to collect a second July cheque.

Who Gets Paid on 22 July

The Social Security Administration (SSA) staggers monthly payments across three Wednesdays based on beneficiaries' birth dates. Those born from the 1st to the 10th were paid on 8 July, and those born from the 11th to the 20th received their money on 15 July. The 22 July deposit closes the cycle for 71.3 million beneficiaries nationwide.

The birth date calendar applies to retirement, survivor, and disability beneficiaries who started claiming on or after 1 May 1997. People who began receiving benefits before that date, along with those who collect both Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI), were paid on 2 July. Each payment covers the previous month's benefit, so this week's deposit is for June.

Why Some Seniors See Two Cheques This Month

SSI recipients received their regular payment on 1 July. Because 1 August falls on a Saturday, the SSA will send their August money early on Friday, 31 July, giving them two deposits in a single month.

The early payment is not a bonus. No SSI cheque will arrive during August, a scheduling quirk that routinely strains fixed-income budgets. Recipients who treat the 31 July deposit as extra cash can face a five-week gap before the next payment lands on 1 September.

A 15% Garnishment Threat Hangs Over 452,000 Seniors

The bigger risk sits underneath the cheque itself. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) estimates 452,000 beneficiaries aged 62 and older are in default on federal student loans and face garnishment of up to 15% of their monthly benefit once the government restarts collections.

The Treasury Offset Program, which seizes federal payments to recover defaulted debt, has been paused since the Education Department suspended involuntary collections on 16 January to roll out its new Repayment Assistance Plan (RAP). That plan launched on 1 July, and officials have signalled collections will follow, with wage garnishment expected to restart this autumn.

Pressure is already building in Washington. Senator Elizabeth Warren pressed Deputy Treasury Secretary nominee Francis Brooke this week on whether the pause on Social Security offsets will hold now that the Treasury manages the defaulted loan portfolio. Brooke declined to commit, leaving retirees waiting for an answer while roughly 9 million borrowers sit in default nationwide, the largest total on record.

Federal law protects only $750 (£558) of a monthly benefit from offset, a floor set in 1996 that has never been adjusted for inflation. Past offsets cost affected beneficiaries more than $2,000 (£1,490) per year on average, according to CFPB data.

How Defaulted Borrowers Can Protect Their Benefits

Borrowers can still escape garnishment before collections resume. Loan rehabilitation removes default status after nine on-time payments within ten months. Borrowers with qualifying medical conditions can apply for a Total and Permanent Disability discharge, and anyone facing offset can file a financial hardship objection to reduce or stop withholding.

For beneficiaries paid on 22 July, the cheque will arrive in full. For hundreds of thousands of them, it may be one of the last that does.