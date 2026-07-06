A projected 3.8% raise in US Social Security benefits in 2027 could act as a 'COLA Trap' for retirees, analysts have warned, by hastening the point at which the programme is forced to slash monthly payouts by about 22% unless Congress steps in.

The estimate, from advocacy group The Senior Citizens League (TSCL), suggests the 2027 cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, would be larger than the 50-year average and land at a time when Social Security is already paying out more than it takes in.

COLAs are the annual inflation-linked increases applied to Social Security payments, designed to stop benefits being eroded by rising prices. The TSCL projection, based on current inflation trends, is only an early guide.

The official 2027 adjustment will not be set by the Social Security Administration (SSA) until mid-October next year, when the US government has the final inflation data it needs. Still, the prospect of a bigger boost has quickly collided with a more uncomfortable reality: every extra dollar paid today is coming out of a system that is already under strain.

How the COLA Trap Puts Pressure on Social Security

The COLA Trap, as some US commentators have started to call it, is fairly simple. On paper, a 3.8% rise would mean higher monthly cheques for tens of millions of retired and disabled Americans in 2027. In practice, it also raises the programme's running costs at a time when its core funding source, payroll and benefit taxes, no longer fully covers what it owes.

According to the latest Social Security Trustees' Report, annual expenses have exceeded total income since 2021. Strip out interest on its reserves, and the imbalance goes back to 2010. To bridge the gap, the SSA has been drawing on the Social Security trust funds, long built up during years when contributions outpaced benefits. That cushion is finite. Trustees now estimate the combined trust funds will be depleted in 2032.

Social Security is not expected to vanish, but it would be forced, under current law, to pay only what it collects in real time from ongoing tax receipts. The trustees put that figure at about 78% of scheduled benefits, implying an across-the-board cut of roughly 22% for every beneficiary unless US lawmakers change the rules.

This is where a bigger COLA in 2027 could sting. A hefty uprating pushes up the baseline cost of the system for every year that follows. Higher benefits in 2027 do not reset back down in 2028; they compound. That, in turn, accelerates the pace at which the trust funds are drawn down, potentially pulling the 2032 depletion date forward if no other changes are made.

Nobody in Washington has formally embraced the term 'COLA Trap,' and there is, as yet, no official acknowledgement that a specific 2027 increase would trigger an earlier cut. But on the numbers laid out by the trustees and TSCL forecasts, the tension is obvious. Help people now with a bigger inflation hedge or slow the growth of benefits to ease the long-term funding crunch.

What a 3.8% COLA Trap Means for Future Retirees

The immediate attraction of a 3.8% COLA is hard to dispute. For seniors already battling higher housing, food, and medical costs, a larger adjustment is more useful than the recent run of modest increases. The TSCL projection is also 'above average compared to the last 50 years,' underlining how unusual the current inflation backdrop has been.

Yet the same projection sits uncomfortably alongside the trustees' warning of eventual cuts. A large 2027 COLA 'could push up the timeline on possible benefit cuts by significantly increasing expenses,' the analysis notes. That does not mean a 22% chop is inevitable, only that the arithmetic becomes tighter.

So what does the future of Social Security actually look like from here? There are more unknowns than certainties. The size of the 2027 COLA is not confirmed and will depend on inflation data closer to the time. The depletion date for the trust funds is also a moving target, shaped by economic growth, employment, tax receipts, future COLAs and the health of the US population.

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The US government will 'almost certainly step in to prevent massive cuts.' Historically, Congress has not allowed automatic reductions on this scale to simply roll through without a fight. Options range from raising payroll taxes and tweaking benefit formulas to lifting or eliminating the cap on earnings subject to Social Security tax. None of those fixes is painless, but they are well understood in Washington.

In the meantime, individuals are being warned not to wait passively. Once Congress decides on a fix, the piece suggests, workers and retirees will need to revisit their own plans. That might mean delaying retirement, cutting discretionary spending or finding ways to boost their eventual Social Security payments. One example cited is a little-known 'trick' that could lift benefits by as much as $23,760 per year, though readers are pushed to external guidance for the specifics and that headline figure should be treated cautiously without full context.

A stronger 2027 adjustment would genuinely help many households cope with day-to-day inflation. It could also deepen the long-term funding hole in a programme that tens of millions of Americans are relying on, particularly if lawmakers continue to duck a broader settlement. Until the official COLA is set and Congress shows its hand, nothing is confirmed and any projected cuts should be taken with a grain of salt.