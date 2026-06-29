Congress is weighing a high-stakes Social Security reform plan in the United States in 2026, as lawmakers confront projections that the programme's trust fund could run dry by 2032, triggering an automatic 22% cut to benefits if no action is taken. The debate, unfolding on Capitol Hill, centres on whether to raise taxes, cut payouts, or pursue a controversial $26 trillion borrowing strategy tied to stock market investments.

Social Security has for years paid out more in benefits than it collects in payroll taxes, with the shortfall covered by its trust fund. That cushion is now shrinking faster than expected. Once depleted, the system will only be able to distribute incoming revenue, leaving millions of retirees facing reduced payments unless Congress intervenes.

Congress Social Security Plan Faces Revenue Fight

One of the clearest options on the table is increasing revenue, though it comes with political risk. Senators Bernie Moreno and Elizabeth Warren have proposed eliminating the current payroll tax cap, which applies only to income up to $184,500. Earnings above that threshold are not taxed for Social Security.

In a joint opinion piece, the pair argued the system disproportionately burdens lower and middle earners. 'Why should a middle-class nurse pay a larger share of her paycheck than a wealthy corporate lawyer?' they wrote, pointing to widening income inequality over time.

Their proposal draws on estimates from the Peter G. Peterson Foundation, which suggested removing the cap could generate roughly $3 trillion over a decade. A separate plan from Senator Sheldon Whitehouse and Representative Brendan Boyle takes a slightly different route, lifting the taxable income threshold to $400,000 while also applying the tax to investment income.

Voters have, at times, shown openness to higher taxes on top earners. But Congress has not consistently followed that mood. Recent legislation, including last year's One Big Beautiful Bill Act, instead introduced fresh tax cuts, complicating the path for any revenue-raising measures.

Congress Social Security Plan Turns to Stock Market Gamble

Another proposal, led by Senators Bill Cassidy and Tim Kaine, avoids tax hikes and benefit cuts altogether. Instead, it leans on financial markets and a vast expansion of federal borrowing. Their plan would see the government borrow $1.5 trillion to create an investment fund heavily weighted towards equities and other risk assets. Over a 75-year period, those investments are expected to outperform traditional Treasury bonds, generating returns to help stabilise Social Security.

But the borrowing does not stop there. The proposal also assumes an additional $25.1 trillion in debt to cover ongoing gaps between incoming revenue and benefit payments. In total, that amounts to $26.6 trillion in new borrowing, with the expectation that long-term market gains would eventually offset the cost.

Researchers at Boston College's Center for Retirement Research tested the idea and found the outcome far from certain. While historical stock returns might suggest success, market volatility introduces significant risk. 'After incorporating the volatility in equity returns, however, the results show that the gamble does not always pay off,' the authors wrote.

That uncertainty has raised concerns among economists and policymakers. Betting the backbone of the US retirement system on market performance, over decades no less, is not exactly a safe play. If returns fall short, the consequences would be severe.

Benefit Cuts and Political Reality

Cutting benefits remains another option, though arguably the most politically sensitive. Seniors represent a reliable voting bloc, and any reduction risks backlash. The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget has proposed a targeted approach, capping benefits for higher-income recipients. Under its 'Six-Figure Limit' plan, couples receiving $100,000 or more in annual benefits would see payments capped at that level, with adjustments based on marital status and retirement age.

During a Senate hearing in March, Senator Lindsey Graham indicated some openness to the idea. Reflecting on his own experience, he said Social Security had once been essential in his life but might not be as critical now. 'If that's what it takes to save Social Security, count me in,' he said. Still, even limited cuts are politically fraught. Lawmakers know it, which explains the continued reluctance to fully embrace this route.

'Trump Accounts' and a Shift in Thinking

A more unconventional idea has also entered the conversation. Senator Ted Cruz has promoted so-called 'Trump accounts,' tax-advantaged savings accounts for children introduced under recent legislation.

Speaking at a policy forum, Cruz suggested these accounts could reshape public attitudes towards Social Security. By allowing families to see investment growth firsthand, he argued, voters may become more open to redirecting a portion of payroll taxes into personal investment funds, similar to Australia's superannuation model.

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'Wouldn't you like to be able to keep a portion of your tax payments,' he said, 'and have a Trump account just like your kid does?'

It is an appealing pitch for some, though critics question whether it meaningfully addresses the immediate funding crisis. And there is the timeline problem. Social Security's shortfall is looming within years, not decades.

Nothing is confirmed yet so everything should be taken with a grain of salt. What is clear is that the window for delay is closing. The next Congress will almost certainly be forced to act, and whatever choice emerges, higher taxes, reduced benefits, or a massive financial gamble, it will reshape the future of retirement in America.