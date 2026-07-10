The fragile calm in global energy markets has shattered. Following President Donald Trump's declaration on Wednesday that the interim diplomatic agreement with Iran is effectively 'over', Brent crude prices have climbed as traders scramble to price in the renewed risk of conflict.

While American officials are reportedly working to keep diplomatic channels open, the market remains on a knife-edge. Every new exchange of hostilities between Washington and Tehran is being met with immediate volatility, as investors fear the worst for crude supplies. The Strait of Hormuz, the world's most critical maritime chokepoint, has once again become the focal point of the global economy.

As security risks mount, shipping companies are already beginning to pull back, raising the spectre of higher freight costs, tighter supply, and ultimately, more expensive petrol and diesel for households and businesses worldwide.

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Tanker Traffic Slows in the Strait of Hormuz

The Strait of Hormuz is not just a shipping lane; it is the beating heart of the global oil trade. It handles approximately 20 million barrels of oil per day, representing roughly 25 per cent of all global seaborne oil trade.

The daily tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz has begun to slow as shipping companies weigh the growing security risks posed by renewed tensions between the US and Iran, per Reuters.

According to the report, vessel-tracking data showed fewer tankers entering and leaving the vital waterway after recent military action, suggesting that operators are becoming more cautious despite the route remaining open. The slowdown highlights how geopolitical uncertainty can affect global energy supplies even without an official blockade.

The Strait handles roughly a fifth of the world's seaborne oil trade, making it one of the most important energy chokepoints. Analysts say that if shipping continues to slow, deliveries could take longer, freight and insurance costs may increase, and buyers could face tighter supplies. Those added costs can eventually feed through to higher oil prices and, in turn, more expensive petrol and diesel for consumers.

Trump's Mixed Signals Keep Markets Guessing

Trump's latest remarks have created further uncertainty. After declaring the peace arrangement with Iran was effectively over and warning of further military action, members of his administration later indicated that diplomatic efforts had not completely collapsed. Officials have continued discussing possible negotiations, leaving markets uncertain about whether tensions will ease or escalate.

That uncertainty often has its own economic cost. Traders generally react not only to actual supply losses but also to the possibility that future shipments could be interrupted. As a result, oil prices can climb long before any physical shortage develops, particularly when military activity is concentrated around key export routes.

Why It Matters Beyond the Middle East

While no major disruption to global oil supplies has occurred so far, energy analysts say the situation could change quickly if the conflict escalates or shipping through the Strait of Hormuz faces further delays. Even short-term interruptions can tighten the market, particularly if buyers begin competing for fewer available cargoes or shipping costs continue to rise.

Higher oil prices can quickly spread beyond energy markets, raising costs for petrol, diesel, air travel and freight while adding inflation pressure for households and businesses. Until there is more clarity on whether diplomacy can ease tensions between Washington and Tehran, oil markets are likely to stay volatile, and consumers could face further swings in energy prices.