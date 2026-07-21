Millions of Spaniards celebrate the return of the 26-man Spanish Football Team following their triumph at the recently concluded World Cup 2026 in the US. The streets of Madrid turned into a sea of red with yellow accents as fans lined up to celebrate the team on board an open-top bus.

The fans waited 16 years for this moment. The Spanish team brought home their second World Cup trophy after defeating Argentina 1-0 on Sunday, 19 July. Spain's first World Cup win came on 11 July 2010 when the Iker Casillas-led 23-man roster defeated the Netherlands, 1-0, in Johannesburg, South Africa.

A Royal Welcome and Victory Parade

The squad wasted no time returning to their home country after a gruelling 39 days in the US. They arrived Monday afternoon with a packed schedule, starting with a meeting with King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia at Zarzuela Palace.

The newly-crowned champions then braved the heat, boarding an open-top bus to celebrate with the people. 'Stars shine together,' was written on the side of the bus, which was headed to Plaza de Cibeles, where a huge crowd was waiting since early morning. A huge stage was set up so the players, all wearing T-shirts emblazoned with 'Somos Campeones' (We Are Champions), could be introduced to the crowd one by one.

Ana Mena, AITANA and ARDE BOGOTÁ, among others, took the stage to perform while the players jumped around. At one point, they lifted manager Luis de la Fuente up into the air as the crowd roared. 'It's been an emotional and proud experience to represent a wonderful country with such passionate and devoted fans,' de la Fuente said.

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Ferran Torres Celebration Controversy

What is a celebration without a little bit of controversy? Ferran Torres, who scored the lone goal that gave Spain the victory, was seen wearing a red hat with the words 'Make Spain Great Again.' The design echoed the 'MAGA' hats associated with US President Donald Trump.

Social media users debated whether Torres was mocking Trump, paying tribute, or simply making a fashion statement. 'Can't tell if this is mockery or tribute,' an X user tweeted, while another said: 'Ferran Torres went FULL MAGA? The World Cup hero scores the winner... then shows up to the Madrid parade in a "Make Spain Great Again" red hat, one day after meeting Trump.'

It is worth noting that the Spanish Football Team's official accounts edited Trump out of their champions photo posted on socials.

🚨Ferran Torres wore a “make Spain great again” hat during their victory parade pic.twitter.com/P5m3EaiBRm — Polymarket Sports (@PolymarketSport) July 20, 2026

Can’t tell if this is mockery or tribute — Mark Valorian (@markvalorian) July 20, 2026

Spain's World Cup hero Ferran Torres, who scored the winning goal, celebrates with his teammates parading through the streets of Madrid.



Proudly sporting his Cross and 'Make Spain Great Again' cap 🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/LKrafJUbgC — Tommy Robinson 🇬🇧 (@TRobinsonNewEra) July 20, 2026

Álex Baena's Double Celebration

It was a double celebration for Álex Baena, who turned 25 on Monday. The Spanish Olympic Committee also made sure to announce that Baena's World Cup win is historic.

'THE FIRST IN HISTORY. Álex Baena becomes the first football player to win a Euro Cup, an Olympic Gold, and a World Cup. You are an example of everything; what pride that you have been part of our Olympic family,' the Committee said on social media.

🥇𝐄𝐋 𝐏𝐑𝐈𝐌𝐄𝐑𝐎 𝐄𝐍 𝐋𝐀 𝐇𝐈𝐒𝐓𝐎𝐑𝐈𝐀🥇



🫡Alex Baena se convierte en el primer jugador de fútbol en conseguir una Eurocopa, un Oro Olímpico y un Mundial.



🫶Eres un ejemplo de todo, qué orgullo que hayas formado parte de nuestra familia olímpica. pic.twitter.com/IqK1sD4JSP — Comité Olímpico Español (@COE_es) July 20, 2026

France's captain Kylian Mbappé, whose team failed to reach the podium this year, offered congratulations rather than criticism. He appeared across Selección Española Masculina de Fútbol's Instagram posts, leaving positive comments on their celebrations.