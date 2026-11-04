New York City parents have criticised school officials after public school students were required to attend virtual classes on Election Day, with technical problems and limited classroom engagement leaving families frustrated.

Tuesday, 3 November, marked the first Election Day remote instructional day under the city's 2026–27 school calendar. Instead of receiving the traditional Election Day break, students were expected to participate in online lessons while school buildings were closed to accommodate polling stations.

The decision prompted complaints from parents who said the arrangement created unnecessary pressure on working families without providing meaningful educational benefits.

Some parents reported struggling to help their children access online classrooms while attempting to fulfil their own professional responsibilities. Others said students spent much of the day distracted, with Halloween sweets and other activities replacing meaningful classroom engagement.

The backlash revived concerns about remote learning, which became widespread during the Covid-19 pandemic and continues to raise questions about educational effectiveness, student engagement and access to reliable technology.

Technical Glitches Disrupt Online Classes

Several families reported difficulties accessing online learning platforms, including Zoom and Google Classroom, as students attempted to log in on Tuesday morning.

At P.S. 130 in Brooklyn's Windsor Terrace neighbourhood, parents reportedly received an email informing them of technical delays caused by the 'overwhelming number of students' attempting to access the platforms.

Marie Onaga, a Brooklyn mother of three children aged six, seven and 11, described the experience as a reminder of the difficulties families faced during pandemic-era remote education.

'I had this visceral response .... trying to get to Zoom class in time, trying to find the materials,' Onaga said.

She also described the difficulties of ensuring that all three children could attend their lessons, particularly when the household's internet connection struggled to support multiple devices.

'The Wi-Fi signal doesn't extend to all of the convenient parts of our house. So it's just been kind of a mad dash,' she said.

Onaga praised teachers for attempting to manage the situation but questioned the broader scheduling decision, saying the school calendar 'just feels crazy to me'.

The complaints highlighted how remote instruction can place additional responsibilities on parents, particularly those working from home or managing several school-aged children.

Officials Defend Decision as Election Results Emerge

New York City education officials defended the remote-learning arrangement, arguing that the reported technical problems were temporary.

Education Department spokesperson Nicole Brownstein said: 'All systems remained accessible and performing well throughout the morning, and remote learning has been proceeding as planned.'

The city had previously informed families that students would require internet-enabled devices and access to their school accounts. Officials also advised parents to request loaned devices if their children lacked suitable equipment.

The decision was partly influenced by the state's requirement that schools provide at least 180 instructional days each academic year. With many school buildings serving as polling locations, remote instruction was intended to preserve teaching time without requiring students to attend classes in person.

The controversy unfolded as Americans voted in the 2026 midterm elections, which could reshape President Donald Trump's final two years in office.

Democrats made major gains across the country, with projections indicating that the party had won control of both the Senate and House of Representatives. The victories represented a significant setback for Trump and his Republican allies.