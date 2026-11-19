Jared Kushner's investment firm held a roughly £24 million ($32 million) stake in a US defence supplier that was missing from its regulatory filing for months, according to a new report.

The disclosure comes weeks after Kushner dismissed reporting on his firm's links to Israel's arms industry as 'deeply misleading'.

A Stake in the Defence Industry

Affinity Partners, the private equity firm Kushner founded, held nearly 700,000 shares in Arxis, a Connecticut company, The Atlantic reported on Wednesday. Arxis makes parts that go into F-35 fighter jets, Navy destroyers, nuclear submarines and missile-defence systems.

The shares were acquired after Donald Trump won re-election and Kushner returned as an unpaid peace envoy, according to The Atlantic's findings as summarised by Raw Story.

The Atlantic described the stake as Affinity's first direct move into the defence industry. Its defence and space business made up about 47 per cent of Arxis's £1.2 billion ($1.6 billion) revenue last year, and its shares had risen about 60 per cent since its April market debut at the time of the report, the outlet said. Chief executive Kevin Perhamus has told investors the company benefits from its 'alignment to key government-spending priorities.'

Arxis has acknowledged that global conflicts are driving defence spending. Its April prospectus for its stock market listing stated: 'Ongoing global conflicts, coupled with the potential for future conflicts, have accelerated global defense investments.'

Missing From the Filing

Affinity's August holdings report to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) did not include the Arxis investment, according to the report.

Affinity amended the filing on 5 November, two days after the midterm elections, adding the Arxis holding. The filing did not explain why the investment had been left out of the original report.

Neither Kushner nor Affinity responded to The Atlantic's requests for comment.

Kushner's Earlier Denials

The report follows a CNN investigation published on 1 October, which found that Affinity held the largest stake in Phoenix Financial, a Tel Aviv-based company with investments in Israeli military suppliers. According to CNN, Phoenix's holdings include Elbit Systems, Israel's largest arms maker, and at least eight other military-equipment companies.

Kushner hit back on X, calling the story 'deeply misleading'. 'I have no role in deciding what Phoenix buys or sells,' he wrote, adding: 'Affinity does not own the defense companies highlighted in CNN's story,' Fox News reported.

He also pointed to CNN's own finding that there was 'no indication that Kushner's actions as a diplomat directly affected the investments reviewed.' His attorney said any suggestion that Kushner's diplomatic work influenced Phoenix's investments was incorrect.

Kushner's response focused on Phoenix and the companies named by CNN. The Arxis stake, by contrast, is a direct holding in a defence supplier.

Democrats Demand Answers

Rep. Robert Garcia, the top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, wrote to Affinity in October requesting detailed information about its business dealings in the Middle East, WBAL reported. Kushner's attorney called the letter 'a masterclass in irony'.

Garcia's letter sought information voluntarily rather than through a subpoena. Democrats' victories in both chambers on 3 November are expected to give them greater investigative powers, including the ability to pursue subpoenas through committees, when the new Congress convenes in January.

Kushner played a central role in Trump's Gaza diplomacy while continuing to run Affinity, which manages billions of dollars, much of it from Gulf investors.