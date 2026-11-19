Jared Kushner's investment firm, Affinity Partners, reported owning 689,411 shares in US defence supplier Arxis worth $31.8 million (£24.2 million) at the end of June 2026. The holding was absent from its original August regulatory filing and appeared only after an amendment submitted on 5 November, raising questions about disclosure as Kushner continued diplomatic work for the Trump administration.

A subsequent filing shows Affinity still held the same number of shares on 30 September, when their reported value had risen to $34.05 million (£25.9 million). The filings do not show when the shares were bought, what Affinity paid, or whether Kushner directed the investment.

A Late Amendment Changed the Public Record

Affinity Partners GP LP filed its second-quarter Form 13F on 14 August. The report did not list Arxis. On 5 November, the firm amended it to identify 689,411 Arxis Class A shares, valued at $31,809,424 (£24.2 million) on 30 June. The amendment was marked as adding a new holding.

The third-quarter Form 13F, filed on 16 November, again listed 689,411 shares, valued at $34,050,009 (£25.9 million) on 30 September. The share count was unchanged, while its market value increased.

Form 13F is a quarterly snapshot of certain securities held by institutional investment managers, not a complete inventory of a firm's assets. A reported market value is not the amount originally invested. The Securities and Exchange Commission says it has not necessarily reviewed the information or determined whether it is accurate and complete.

Arxis Has Significant Exposure to Defence Spending

Arxis, Inc., which trades on Nasdaq under the ticker ARXS, makes electronic and mechanical components for aerospace, defence, medical technology, and industrial markets. Its products are used on military platforms including the F-35 fighter jet, DDG-51 destroyers, and Virginia-class submarines.

The company's SEC prospectus says defence and space programmes generated about 47% of its revenue in 2025. A substantial portion of sales comes through suppliers and contractors serving the US Department of War and foreign governments. Government budgets, procurement decisions, and geopolitical developments can therefore affect its business.

That exposure gives the holding significance beyond an ordinary portfolio entry. Kushner has served as a lead adviser and envoy on Middle East policy, Gaza, Iran, and Russia's war against Ukraine while remaining founder and chief executive of Affinity Partners. The overlap raises transparency questions, but the filings do not show that his diplomatic work influenced Arxis.

Congressional Scrutiny Extends Beyond the Arxis Holding

On 18 November, House Oversight Committee Ranking Member Robert Garcia sent Kushner a letter demanding that he preserve records and communications relating to his business dealings and government work. It outlines Democrats' plans for oversight and raises broader concerns about potential conflicts involving Kushner's investments and public role.

The letter does not specifically allege wrongdoing over Arxis, nor does it establish that Kushner or Affinity breached disclosure rules. Kushner's lawyer Chad Mizelle said the allegations had matters backwards and that Kushner had always acted in the best interests of the United States, according to a statement reported in coverage of the letter.

The unanswered question is why Arxis was missing from Affinity's August filing and added in November. Affinity and Arxis should be asked to explain the omission and when the shares were acquired.