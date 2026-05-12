Donald Trump has publicly dismissed the idea of deporting Prince Harry from the United States, telling the New York Post in an interview published in Washington DC on Friday that he will 'leave him alone,' even as claims swirl online that Donald Trump, King Charles and Prince Harry are entangled in a quiet campaign to force the duke back to Britain.

Prince Harry's right to live in the US has been under formal scrutiny for more than a year. The conservative Heritage Foundation launched litigation in Washington arguing that American authorities should release his visa records, after Harry admitted in his memoir Spare to using cocaine, cannabis and psychedelics.

JUST IN - Trump shares a news headline claiming he is King Charles' cousin: "I'll talk to the King and Queen about this in a few minutes!!!"

🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/xA4UFZvCpz — ᶜᵒᵐᵐᵉⁿᵗᵃʳʸ Pastor Bob Joyce (@Real_Bob_Joyc) May 5, 2026

The group alleges he may not have been fully transparent about that history when he moved to California in 2020 with Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, following their acrimonious 'Megxit' departure from frontline royal duties. None of Harry's actual immigration paperwork has been disclosed, so campaigners and critics are working almost entirely from inference and court filings rather than hard evidence.

Read more King Charles' US 'Masterclass' Becomes Prince Harry's 'Worst Nightmare' as Father Refuses Meeting on US Soil King Charles' US 'Masterclass' Becomes Prince Harry's 'Worst Nightmare' as Father Refuses Meeting on US Soil

Donald Trump, King Charles, Prince Harry And A Rumoured Plot

Into that vacuum of information has poured a more lurid narrative. Celebrity magazines and social-media accounts have promoted the idea that Donald Trump and King Charles are distant fifteenth cousins and have privately discussed using the US immigration system to nudge Prince Harry back to the UK.

The claim rests heavily on a Daily Mail genealogical report and an article in Star magazine that cites unnamed 'insiders.' There is no official confirmation that the relationship has been independently verified, nor that such a deportation strategy was ever formally on the table.

A genealogist unearths a surprising link: King Charles III and Donald Trump are 15th cousins, tracing back to a 1400s ancestor. The bloodline also connects to Vlad the Impaler, fueling conspiracy theories. Is it coincidence or something more?



Full Episode:… pic.twitter.com/GauezKX6JZ — Frank (@DudeMan_Podcast) May 6, 2026

The supposed family link clearly delighted Trump. Responding to the Daily Mail report on Truth Social in April, he wrote, 'Wow, that's nice. I've always wanted to live in Buckingham Palace!!!' He went on, 'I'll talk to the King and Queen about this in a few minutes!!!' — a flourish posted as King Charles, 77, and Queen Camilla, 78, were at the White House during a four-day US state visit.

According to Star, a source claimed that 'the king and the president have become good friends at this point and routinely share private conversations about matters that are close to their hearts,' including what the magazine dubs Charles' 'Prince Harry problem.' That reporting has been denied by a representative for Harry and Meghan, and remains unverified.

What Trump has gone on the record to say about Prince Harry is both blunt and, in policy terms, surprisingly restrained. Asked directly whether he would deport the duke, Trump told the New York Post, 'I'll leave him alone. He's got enough problems with his wife. She's terrible.' He repeated that he did not want to pursue deportation, even as he took the opportunity to cast Meghan as controlling. The former president has previously described Harry as 'whipped' and 'being led around by the nose.'

His praise, instead, is reserved for Harry's brother. Trump met Prince William privately in Paris during the reopening of Notre-Dame Cathedral and later called him 'a great young man.' That contrast between the dutiful heir and the exiled spare has become a recurring theme in Trump-world commentary about the royal family.

This article completely encapsulates Harry and Meghan. They are upset, even said to be suffering PTSD because Charles visit with Trump went so well AND wasn't about them! They feel victimized again, especially Meghan, because they were not in the picture and Charles didn't make… — JE May (@storiesbyjemay) May 10, 2026

None of this has anything to do with Donald Trump, King Charles or Prince Harry being related. Claims circulating online that Trump and King Charles are distant fifteenth cousins, and that they have privately discussed deporting Harry, are unverified and unsupported by the reporting in this case.

The only confirmed meeting according to The Daily Beast is Trump's encounter with Prince William in Paris, not with King Charles, and there is no evidence in these documents that deportation was discussed.

Legal Pressure On Prince Harry Amid Claims Involving Donald Trump, King Charles, Prince Harry

Away from the gossip about Donald Trump, King Charles, Prince Harry and distant cousins, there is a real immigration dispute grinding through American courts. Heritage used Spare as a key exhibit when it sued the Department of Homeland Security, arguing the public has a right to know whether Harry's visa application disclosed his past drug use and whether he was given preferential treatment by the Biden administration.

'Anyone who applies to the United States has to be truthful on their application, and it is not clear that is the case with Prince Harry,' Nile Gardiner of Heritage told the Daily Telegraph in London. The think tank suggests the California-based couple are favoured 'liberal royals' whose case was handled differently from that of an ordinary applicant.

US officials have resisted those requests and a judge later ruled that Harry's privacy interest outweighed public curiosity about his immigration status, even as limited portions of his records were ordered released at a later stage.

Into this already fraught mix stepped a more dramatic scenario described by Star. King Charles had used his warm relationship with Trump to explore whether renewed scrutiny of Harry's visa could one day lead to legal consequences such as deportation.

From the monarch's perspective, the Star alleged, such an outcome would bring Harry physically closer at a time when his own health is under strain, while allowing the palace to say any return was forced, not negotiated.

The story goes further, suggesting even Prince William 'couldn't object' if US law effectively made the decision for the family, and floating the idea that removing Harry from Meghan's orbit would be 'the ultimate win.'

None of those claims is supported by on-the-record testimony or official documentation. Harry and Meghan's camp has rejected the idea outright, and there is no public evidence that King Charles has asked a US president to intervene in his son's immigration case.

The suggestion that deportation is being quietly plotted in the background rests entirely on unnamed sources and should be treated with caution.

Set against that, Harry has been striking a more conciliatory tone in his own interviews. In a BBC conversation in May 2025, he said, 'I would love reconciliation with my family. There's no point continuing to fight any more, life is precious.' Speaking to ITV in Ukraine, he bristled at being labelled 'not a working royal', insisting, 'I will always be part of the royal family. I am here working, doing the things that I was born to do.'

It may yet be that the real story of Donald Trump, King Charles and Prince Harry is less about clandestine plots and more about three men learning how much, or how little, power they truly have over each other's lives.