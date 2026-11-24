Woody Harrelson turned down the role of Haymitch Abernathy twice before a 10-minute call from director Gary Ross changed his mind, the actor has revealed.

He recounted his initial reluctance in a Vanity Fair interview with Joseph Zada, released on Friday, 20 November 2026. The interview coincided with the cinema release of The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, in which Zada plays a younger Haymitch. The prequel explores the character's life decades before he becomes mentor to Katniss Everdeen.

Why Woody Harrelson Rejected His Hunger Games Role Twice

Speaking alongside Zada, Harrelson said his reservations were not about the quality of Suzanne Collins' novels. He enjoyed reading the books but questioned whether Haymitch offered enough scope for his performance.

Harrelson later acknowledged that his initial assessment of the character was somewhat arbitrary. Looking back, he said he was grateful for the friendships and experiences he gained through the franchise.

Ross continued to pursue Harrelson despite his refusals, the actor said. The director eventually contacted him directly to discuss the casting.

Recalling their conversation, Harrelson quoted Ross as telling him, 'I don't have a second choice. You have to play Haymitch.'

Harrelson said the call lasted about 10 minutes and changed his mind. His remarks were reported by TheWrap on Monday, 23 November.

The actor first played Haymitch in The Hunger Games in 2012. Having survived the 50th Hunger Games, the character becomes a mentor to Jennifer Lawrence's Katniss Everdeen and Josh Hutcherson's Peeta Mellark.

Harrelson went on to appear in The Hunger Games: Catching Fire in 2013 and The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1 in 2014. He returned for The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2 in 2015.

Harrelson did not appear in the 2023 prequel, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, alongside Lawrence and Hutcherson. Sunrise on the Reaping is set before the events of the original films and features Zada as the younger Haymitch.

How Joseph Zada Prepared To Play a Younger Haymitch

Zada's casting process differed from Harrelson's. The younger actor recalled preparing four improvised scenes for his first audition. With help from his family, he developed the material into a short film.

He then completed five further auditions, including screen tests, and met director Francis Lawrence. To prepare for the role, Zada also studied Harrelson's speaking voice by watching True Detective.

Recreating the voice presented challenges, particularly in emotionally demanding scenes. Harrelson praised Zada's vocal performance and acknowledged the work involved in maintaining the accent.

Francis Lawrence directed the prequel. He has helmed every instalment in the film series since Catching Fire. The new story is set 24 years before the events of the original film.

According to the British Board of Film Classification, the story follows 16-year-old Haymitch from District 12 during the Second Quarter Quell. The fictional competition features twice the usual number of tributes.

Haymitch forms an alliance with fellow contestant Maysilee Donner, played by Mckenna Grace, as resistance to the Capitol develops. The film's setting places the character at an earlier point in his life than the one Harrelson portrayed in the original films.

During the interview, Harrelson praised Zada's interpretation and said he was confident handing over the role. Zada's preparation included studying Harrelson's performance, while the prequel gives audiences a look at Haymitch's earlier story.