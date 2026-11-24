Jessica Alba has been ordered to pay Cash Warren $577,481 (approximately £443,000) from her retirement benefits following their divorce. The Los Angeles County Superior Court issued the order on Friday, 20 November 2026, according to court documents obtained by People.

Alba had previously agreed to pay Warren $3 million (approximately £2.3 million) to balance the division of their marital assets. The former couple separated in December 2024 after 16 years of marriage and reached a divorce settlement in 2026.

HonorBar Profit-Sharing Payout Terms and Rollover Options

The latest court order concerns Alba's retirement benefits under her company's HonorBar Inc. Profit-Sharing Plan. The documents identify 30 June 2026 as the valuation date for calculating Warren's entitlement.

Warren can choose how he receives the money. He may receive the funds as a lump sum or transfer them into an individual retirement account or another retirement plan.

However, the amount Warren ultimately receives could differ from the figure specified in the court order. The payment will be adjusted to account for any investment gains or losses recorded up to the date of transfer.

According to court documents also obtained by Page Six, Warren will not be entitled to further benefits under the specified retirement plan once the payment is completed.

The order specifically addresses the distribution of Alba's retirement benefits as part of their divorce settlement.

IBTimes UK cannot independently verify the court documents cited in the reports.

Earlier $3 Million Settlement, Residuals and Filing Timeline

The retirement payment follows a substantial financial agreement reached during the former couple's divorce proceedings.

According to TMZ, Alba's earlier property settlement was structured into two instalments of $1.5 million (approximately £1.15 million) each.

The agreement also addressed earnings from entertainment projects completed during their marriage. Warren is entitled to a share of Alba's residual income from several productions, including The Office and Taylor Swift's 'Bad Blood' music video, according to subsequent reporting.

Neither party is required to pay spousal maintenance under the reported divorce agreement.

The former couple also agreed to share joint legal and physical custody of their three children: daughters Honor, 18, and Haven, 15, and their son, Hayes, eight.

According to ABC News, both Alba and Warren filed for divorce on 7 February 2025, citing irreconcilable differences. Their respective filings identified 27 December 2024 as their official separation date.

Relationship Timeline and Post-Divorce Co-Parenting

Alba and Warren first met in 2004 during the production of Fantastic Four, which was released the following year. Warren worked as an assistant to director Tim Story, while Alba portrayed superhero Sue Storm.

The couple married on 19 May 2008, shortly before welcoming their eldest daughter.

When Alba publicly announced their separation on Instagram on 16 January 2025, she described the decision as an opportunity for personal growth after two decades together.

She said they intended to move forward with mutual respect while remaining committed to their family.

'Our children remain our highest priority and we request privacy at this time,' Alba wrote.

On Father's Day in June 2025, Alba publicly acknowledged Warren's commitment to their children in an Instagram tribute, as reported by Us Weekly.

She praised his patience and ability to support their children, writing: 'Thank you for being their rock.'