Former detective Chris McDonough is examining whether Savannah Guthrie may have received 'wrong information' from her sister Annie in the chaotic hours after their mother, Nancy Guthrie, was allegedly taken from her Arizona home on 1 February.

The line of questioning has added fresh scrutiny to how some of the earliest details in the case were relayed and repeated. It also shifts attention back to the confusion of the first few hours, when family members were trying to work out what had happened.

Read more Obsession With Savannah Guthrie Cited as Most Probable Motive in Nancy Guthrie's Disappearance Obsession With Savannah Guthrie Cited as Most Probable Motive in Nancy Guthrie's Disappearance

Nancy Guthrie, 84, was reported missing on 1 February from her home in the Catalina Foothills near Tucson. Authorities believe she was taken from the property the previous night. The case drew immediate national attention because Nancy is the mother of TODAY anchor Savannah Guthrie. It also intensified after FBI footage appeared to show a masked intruder at the house. The Pima County Sheriff's Department has since said the investigation remains ongoing. It has also stated that no members of the Guthrie family are suspects.

Ex-Detective Questions Early Information

The latest doubts were aired on McDonough's true crime programme The Interview Room, where he and his guests examined the first hours after Nancy Guthrie's disappearance. Much of the discussion focused on the information Savannah has said she received from Annie.

One speaker pointed to Savannah's televised account, in which she said she called local hospitals to see whether her mother had been admitted, while also saying Annie had already made the same calls. The panellist questioned why both sisters would need to repeat the same task.

Another contributor went further, openly questioning the reliability of the information Savannah had been given. 'We don't know if any of the information she's providing is accurate,' the speaker said, before asking where Savannah had got details such as the wallet and phone supposedly being at the house.

In that panellist's view, much of Savannah's early public account was 'merely supposition' based on information that had likely come from Annie. The panel also challenged some of the language used in coverage of the case.

One contributor objected to the word 'pandemonium' being used to describe the atmosphere after Nancy's disappearance. The concern was that emotionally loaded language can blur the distinction between verified fact and dramatic shorthand.

Clinical psychologist Dr Gary Brucato, co founder of the Cold Case Foundation, tried to place those doubts in a wider context. Drawing on research into witness memory, he said people often recall events differently in the moment from how they later reconstruct them in interviews or court.

He argued that witnesses can appear calmer and more organised in hindsight than they actually were at the time. In a case like this, where so much of the early timeline comes from family accounts, that gap can matter.

The Cold Case Foundation describes itself on LinkedIn as being 'dedicated to stopping the deadly compounding effect of cold cases and providing hope and resources to families affected by violent crime'. McDonough's decision to bring in that perspective suggested he sees the question of who said what inside the family as potentially significant.

Savannah And Annie's Account Examined

Before offering their critique, the panel played a clip of Savannah speaking about her mother's disappearance on TODAY with Hoda Kotb. In that interview, Savannah recalled the phone call in which Annie first told her Nancy was missing.

Savannah said both sisters were 'in a panic'. She told Kotb that when she urged Annie to call 911, Annie replied that she already had.

Savannah also said Annie and her husband, Tommaso Cioni, had called hospitals in the area to see whether Nancy had been taken there. Even so, Savannah admitted that she felt the need to call the hospitals herself.

That instinct to double check is central to what McDonough and his guests are probing. Their argument is that if Savannah felt compelled to verify Annie's account in the moment, it raises questions about how confidently others should treat details that also flowed from those early conversations.

None of the panellists produced independent evidence that Annie misled Savannah. There is also nothing in the material provided to suggest law enforcement shares their suspicion.

In the absence of documented contradictions, the suggestion that Savannah received 'wrong information' remains a theory aired on a talk show rather than an established fact. At this stage, it is speculation, not a confirmed development in the case.

Pressure On Annie And Cioni

The renewed focus on Savannah's account comes amid continuing scrutiny of Annie and her husband. Attention has remained fixed on the pair since early reports said Nancy had dinner with them on the night she vanished and that Cioni drove her home.

Former NewsNation journalist Ashleigh Banfield had previously reported that Cioni might be a suspect in the case. That claim helped drive a wave of online speculation.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department later stepped in and said no members of the Guthrie family were suspects. That public clarification was intended to push back against the mounting rumours.

Savannah has also defended both Annie and Cioni in public, saying they loved Nancy deeply and rejecting innuendo about their role. According to Savannah's account, they were among the first to sound the alarm when they could not reach Nancy.

That is the tension at the heart of this latest twist. On one side is McDonough and a panel of experts revisiting the family's own words and asking whether some of the earliest information may have been inaccurate or incomplete.

On the other is a sheriff's department that has publicly cleared the family as suspects and a daughter insisting her sister and brother in law were doing everything they could in terrifying circumstances. With Nancy Guthrie still missing and no arrests announced, many questions about the family dynamic remain unresolved.

Until investigators disclose more about what they have established from the night Nancy disappeared, the claim that Savannah was given 'wrong information' by Annie remains unverified. For now, it is one line of speculation in a case still defined by unanswered questions.