Nancy Guthrie, the 84‑year‑old mother of Today show host Savannah Guthrie, was most likely kidnapped by a repeat offender already 'known' to police in Arizona's Pima County, according to a former prosecutor who has been following the case. Nancy disappeared from her Tucson home on 1 February, and despite a high‑profile search, no suspect has been arrested or publicly identified.

For context, the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie has become one of the most scrutinised missing‑persons investigations in the US this year, partly because of her daughter's public profile and partly because of the deeply odd crime scene. The sheriff leading the inquiry has previously said he believes Nancy was the victim of a 'targeted kidnapping' and that her abductors 'knew who they were after,' yet weeks on, the case appears to be stalled and investigators have released very little hard information.

Former Orange County prosecutor Matt Murphy, speaking to the 'Prof Jo Explains' YouTube channel, argued that the mystery suspect is unlikely to be a criminal mastermind who has never crossed law enforcement's radar. Instead, he thinks detectives may already have the perpetrator buried somewhere in their files.

'I will bet my bottom dollar that this guy, whoever he is, turns out to be a known dude in the jail of Pima County,' Murphy said, expressing surprise that no arrest has been made. In his view, the likeliest explanation is a repeat offender who has cycled through the system before.

Murphy went further, suggesting the suspect could be what he called a 'frequent flyer' in and out of custody, and speculated that previous releases might be linked to what he described as a 'ridiculous social justice program.' Those are his words, not evidence produced by the sheriff's office.

There has been no official confirmation that any particular individual, let alone a recently released prisoner, is under active suspicion, so his remarks remain firmly in the realm of informed opinion rather than established fact.

Read more Nancy Guthrie Case Update: Expert Reveals How Kidnappers Used 'Specialised' Skills to Vanish Nancy Guthrie Case Update: Expert Reveals How Kidnappers Used 'Specialised' Skills to Vanish

Inside The Puzzling Crime Scene In The Nancy Guthrie Case

One of the most unsettling details in the Nancy Guthrie investigation is what deputies say they found, and did not find, inside her Arizona home.

Law enforcement officials have previously described the interior of the house as 'immaculate', with 'no signs of assault' in the rooms. There were no overturned chairs, no shattered glass, no obvious struggle noted in the public descriptions so far. The apparent calm indoors jars with the single, stark piece of physical evidence outside: blood on the front porch of the property.

Images shared by Savannah Guthrie on Instagram have helped humanise the case, showing the TV anchor with her mother in happier times, and they underline how little the public really knows about the critical minutes before Nancy vanished. Investigators have not said how much blood was found on the doorstep or whether it has been conclusively matched to Nancy through forensic testing.

Forensic researcher Dr Ann Burgess, appearing on the programme Brian Entin Investigates, said she believes Nancy's abduction may have been an act of retribution. Her analysis is couched as expert speculation, not as a leak from inside the sheriff's office, but it points to a potentially personal motive.

Was Nancy Guthrie Targeted In A Revenge Plot?

Burgess, a prominent profiler and author of A Killer by Design, painted a picture of a crime that may have begun quietly and then spiralled.

'I think something went very wrong inside the house,' she said, suggesting that the pristine interior might mask a more complex sequence of events. She noted that only a small amount of blood has been described in public, and raised the obvious forensic question: 'Where does it go? Does it go into a car? Does it follow a path? ... It's just like it vanishes. She just vanishes.'

In her view, the apparent lack of visible mayhem indoors does not rule out a confrontation. It may simply mean that whatever happened was controlled, fast, or cleaned up to some degree before anyone else arrived.

Burgess urged attention on Nancy Guthrie's social circle rather than on the random‑intruder theory. 'Who in her orbit — let's call it that, it could be family, it could be friends — would be hurt the most [by the kidnapping]?' she asked. It was not an accusation, more an investigator's way of mapping emotional fallout to motive.

She floated revenge and retaliation as plausible lines of inquiry. 'Something could have come up there that we don't know about, and that's up to people in her orbit to figure out,' she said, calling the abduction 'a very mean, angry, horrible thing to do'. If a planned abduction 'goes wrong — which obviously it did, I think — it doesn't make sense that she would be a target to do more than abduct her.'

Burgess stressed that she was listing possible motives rather than naming a definitive cause. 'Is there retaliation? Is there revenge? You want to go down that line of possible motives, and that this is some way of getting even or whatever. I'm just listing them. It's not that I think that it's any one of those, but those would be possible motives. I mean, we usually do that anytime we're profiling and trying to go after motive.'

The Pima County Sheriff's Department has not publicly endorsed either Murphy's theory of a repeat offender already known to the jail system or Burgess's suggestion of a revenge‑driven kidnap by someone in Nancy Guthrie's orbit.

With no confirmed suspect, no publicly announced breakthrough in the forensic work, and no sighting of the missing 84‑year‑old since 1 February, much of what is being said about the case remains conjecture by outside experts, however experienced they may be.