As the search for Nancy Guthrie enters day 73 since her abduction from her Arizona home, theories of a murder cover-up or ransom gone wrong are dominating online discussions. The 84-year-old mother of Today co-anchor Savannah Guthrie was reported missing on 1 February after failing to appear for a church livestream. She had dined with family the previous evening, returning home around 9:50 p.m.

Bloodstains matching her DNA and footage of a masked intruder were found at the Catalina Foothills property, prompting police to treat the case as a kidnapping. Multiple ransom notes demanding bitcoin have since been received, but with no proof of life provided, the internet is weighing in heavily on what really happened.

Ransom Notes Fuel Speculation of Foul Play

Pima County authorities confirmed the abduction likely took place in the early hours of 1 February, when Nancy Guthrie's pacemaker disconnected from her phone at 2:28 a.m. The intruder was captured on doorbell camera and appeared to spend approximately 30 minutes inside the house.

Initial ransom notes were followed by two more sent to media outlets, one claiming knowledge of her body's location in Sonora, Mexico. Sheriff Chris Nanos has stated he believed she had been abducted. Former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer has examined the communications.

'They sent these right when Savannah Guthrie went back to work. That was by no mistake, that was absolutely meant to further torment her and her family,' she said. The family has been cleared of involvement, but the case's unusual elements, including the victim's limited mobility, have raised doubts about a straightforward ransom motive.

Internet Users Debate Accidental Death or Deliberate Murder Cover-Up

The case has sparked intense debate across social media platforms and forums like Reddit. Many contributors believe the kidnapping attempt went wrong when the elderly woman was accidentally killed, leading the perpetrator to move the body and issue ransom demands as a cover.

'Meant to kidnap her for ransom and accidentally subdued her too hard,' one popular comment suggested, a view shared by users who point to the timeline and lack of early demands. Others argue it was a murder from the beginning, with the bitcoin requests added to disguise the crime as an extortion plot gone awry.

What I find interesting is IF this was totally random, why take Nancy Guthrie?



If they intended to rob her and then killed her, it would be Highly unusual to take her.



If it were a targeted kidnapping, why no ransom demand? Very unusual for an abductor of someone this age to… pic.twitter.com/eaqeRtVodk — Jennifer Coffindaffer (@CoffindafferFBI) February 2, 2026

Read more Ex-FBI Agent Claims Nancy Guthrie Kidnapper Is A Religious Extremist Who 'Sees Themselves as Holy' Ex-FBI Agent Claims Nancy Guthrie Kidnapper Is A Religious Extremist Who 'Sees Themselves as Holy'

A X post from retired FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer questioned the logic of abducting an 84-year-old without rapid follow-up, adding to the online analysis that has generated thousands of engagements.

Profilers Offer Insights Into Possible Motives

FBI profilers have not ruled out retribution as a factor, with one expert noting that money may be secondary. Reports of religious connotations in the ransom notes have led to theories that the perpetrator sees themselves as operating on a higher plane.

Jennifer Coffindaffer has also highlighted the oddity of the delay in contact for such a vulnerable target. Despite extensive searches by Pima County Sheriff's Office and the FBI across Arizona and beyond, no arrests have been made and Nancy Guthrie has not been located.

As the Nancy Guthrie kidnapping theories continue to evolve, the family maintains hope while urging the public to report any information. Officials say they are examining all tips, but more than two months later the mystery persists.