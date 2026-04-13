Nancy Guthrie's kidnapper is likely a repeat offender already known to the local justice system, a former prosecutor has claimed, as the search continues for the missing 84‑year‑old who vanished from her Tucson, Arizona, home on 1 February.

Why Experts Think Nancy Guthrie's Kidnapper Is Already 'Known' To Police

The sharpest criticism of the investigation has come from Matt Murphy, a former Orange County prosecutor who has handled serious violent crime cases.

Speaking on the 'Prof Jo Explains' YouTube channel, Murphy said he was convinced Nancy Guthrie's kidnapper is not an unknown figure. 'I will bet my bottom dollar that this guy, whoever he is, turns out to be a known dude in the jail of Pima County,' he told host Jo Potuto.

Murphy said his view is based on patterns he has seen in other cases, rather than any leaked insider information, but he did not hide his irritation that detectives appear no closer to naming a suspect.

He also suggested, in highly charged language, that the man responsible may have been freed under a criminal justice reform scheme.

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'And I would not be at all surprised ... if this guy hasn't been a frequent flyer and released on some ridiculous social justice program. I would not be at all surprised to see it,' he said.

As of this reporting, there is no public confirmation from the Pima County Sheriff's Department that any particular repeat offender is being targeted, nor that early‑release or diversion programmes are under formal review in connection with the case.

He has also questioned Sheriff Chris Nanos and his team for not, in his view, identifying such a suspect more quickly. Detectives have not published a suspect list, nor ruled out that they are indeed circling someone already in the system.

An 'Immaculate' House, A Bloodstained Porch And A Vanishing Trail

According to a report cited by Entertainment Now, investigators who examined Guthrie's home found 'no signs of assault' and described the interior as 'immaculate'.

At the same time, authorities have acknowledged that blood was discovered on Guthrie's front porch after she disappeared. They have not said how much, whether it was tested, or whether the results have ruled in — or out — the victim as the source.

NewsNation reporter Brian Entin relayed what he had been told about how the house looked when family members first arrived. He said this matched earlier comments Savannah Guthrie herself had made about the confusion they felt.

'[This] makes sense when you go back to what Savannah Guthrie said, that when her sister and brother‑in‑law showed up, they weren't sure what happened,' Entin reported.

He went on to say the family initially wondered whether Nancy might have been taken away by ambulance.

'She just basically vanished at one point. They even thought maybe an ambulance had taken her away because, you know, there was now, according to the source, nothing inside the house that appeared totally out of the ordinary,' Entin said.

Officials in Pima County have not elaborated on those remarks or provided a detailed breakdown of the scene.

Revenge, 'Orbit' And The Motive Behind Nancy Guthrie's Kidnapping

While Murphy has speculated about the suspect's criminal history, forensic researcher Dr Ann Burgess has focused on motive. Speaking on Brian Entin Investigates, Burgess said she believed something 'went very wrong' inside Nancy Guthrie's house.

'I think something went very wrong inside the house,' she said, before reflecting on the limited blood evidence.

'Where does it go?' Burgess asked. 'Does it go into a car? Does it follow a path? ... It's just like it vanishes. She just vanishes.'

Burgess has also suggested the kidnapping may have been an act of retribution rather than a random attack on an elderly woman.

'Who in her orbit — let's call it that, it could be family, it could be friends — would be hurt the most [by the kidnapping]?' she said.

In a separate interview, Burgess developed that line of thought and warned that those closest to Guthrie might need to confront uncomfortable possibilities.

'Something could have come up there that we don't know about, and that's up to people in her orbit to figure out. Because it's a very mean, angry, horrible thing to do. And then if it goes wrong — which obviously it did, I think — it doesn't make sense that she would be a target to do more than abduct her,' she said.

She stressed that she was not pointing to any single theory as fact, but listing the usual range of motives criminal profilers work through when assessing a targeted abduction.

'Is there retaliation? Is there revenge? You want to go down that line of possible motives, and that this is some way of getting even or whatever. I'm just listing them. It's not that I think that it's any one of those, but those would be possible motives. I mean, we usually do that anytime we're profiling and trying to go after motive,' said Burgess, author of A Killer by Design.

Nancy Guthrie, mother of US television anchor Savannah Guthrie, vanished from her house more than two months ago. Local law enforcement have confirmed they are investigating a kidnapping, rather than a simple missing person, but have yet to publicly identify a prime suspect.

The case has since attracted scrutiny from former prosecutors, forensic specialists and high‑profile crime reporters, many of whom are openly frustrated by the lack of visible progress.