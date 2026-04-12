Nancy Guthrie, the missing mother of Today co-host Savannah Guthrie, may have been abducted as an act of retribution aimed at someone close to her, according to serial killer expert Dr Ann Burgess, who made the claim on NewsNation on Friday as the Pima County case moved into its third month.

Nancy Guthrie was last seen at her home on 31 January and was reported missing by her family on 1 February. Authorities have said they believe she was kidnapped, while investigators found drops of blood on her front porch.

Read more Nancy Guthrie Case Update: Savannah's Mom 'Bleeding From Face or Hands' During Abduction Nancy Guthrie Case Update: Savannah's Mom 'Bleeding From Face or Hands' During Abduction

In February, the FBI released doorbell camera footage showing a masked man outside her front door on the night she disappeared. Since then, no suspect has been publicly identified and no major breakthrough has been announced.

Nancy Guthrie and the Retribution Theory

Burgess, a psychiatric nurse and researcher who worked with the FBI's Behavioural Analysis Unit on serial killer profiling, suggested Nancy may not have been the intended target in the ordinary sense. Her reading of the case was that investigators would almost certainly have explored whether someone connected to Savannah Guthrie might have had a grievance stretching back years rather than weeks.

It is a bleak theory. Nothing has been confirmed yet about motive, so any broader interpretation should be taken with a grain of salt.

What gives Burgess's view some weight is that it sits uneasily close to what investigators themselves have hinted at without ever fully saying. Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos told NBC News last month that detectives believe they know the motive for the crime, though he refused to spell it out because the inquiry remains active.

A spokesperson for the sheriff's department struck much the same note, saying Nanos and investigators 'have theories about why the incident happened' but would not discuss them publicly.

Burgess also pushed back against the idea that the abductor is necessarily a repeat predator looking for another victim. 'If it's what we call a personal cause, in other words, only to that person does it have meaning, so it's not like you have a serial offender that he's going to go out and do this to someone else,' she said.

This matters because it reframes the fear around the case. Instead of an indiscriminate threat, the picture she painted was of something more intimate, more resentful and, in some ways, harder to untangle.

She also said she believes the case will be solved 'at some point,' partly because she suspects more than one person may be involved. That is not evidence in itself, and Burgess did not cite any non-public facts to support it.

Savannah Guthrie and the Questions Still Hanging

The silence is one reason Burgess argued the FBI should release more. She said there may be smaller pieces of evidence that could help people 'hypothesize on or speculate' in more useful ways, a striking suggestion in a case where official secrecy has become part of the story.

Police think they are protecting something important. The difficulty is that every week without an arrest leaves more room for rumour and less room for confidence.

New alleged ransom notes have arrived claiming to know who kidnapped Savannah Guthrie's 84-year-old mother, Nancy Guthrie, but all they seem to achieve is reveal a sick plot to continue to "torment" the Guthrie family, a former FBI agent claims. https://t.co/L46mBoACxW pic.twitter.com/FesHZkNH0Z — Irish Star US (@IrishStarUS) April 10, 2026

Nanos has tried to project steadiness rather than urgency. 'I think from Day One, we had strong beliefs about what happened and those beliefs haven't diminished,' he said last month. This seems like a carefully chosen line. Strong beliefs are not charges, and they are not proof. Yet it is about as close as investigators have come to signalling that this is not a case drifting in the dark without a working theory.

The emotional centre of the story remains Savannah Guthrie, even if Burgess's theory suggests that may be precisely the point. On Today's Monday episode, she thanked viewers for the support her family has received, saying, 'I received so many letters, so much kindness to me and my whole family. We feel it. We feel your prayers, so thank you so much.'