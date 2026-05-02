Three months after 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie vanished from her home in Tucson's Catalina Foothills neighbourhood on 1 February, investigators are no closer to naming a suspect. More than 30,000 tips have been submitted to authorities, though a source close to the investigation told NewsNation the case has stalled, with few of the leads being actionable at this time.

Now, two retired FBI profilers have gone on record with a theory that cuts to the heart of the case, and it centres not on Nancy, but on her famous daughter. Retired FBI Supervisory Special Agent Jim Clemente, a former member of the Bureau's Behavioural Analysis Unit, and fellow retired profiler Jim Fitzgerald both believe the abduction is connected to 'Today' show anchor Savannah Guthrie, and that the real target may not have been Nancy at all.

'This Has Something to Do With Savannah'

Speaking on NewsNation's 'Brian Entin Investigates', Fitzgerald was direct in his assessment. 'This has something to do with Savannah on a stalking-type scenario,' Fitzgerald said, adding that investigators should examine every piece of correspondence Savannah Guthrie has received over the past five years, including social media messages and emails sent after Nancy Guthrie appeared on the 'Today' show.

Fitzgerald speculated that the perpetrator is a stalker who was unable to directly access the NBC morning show host, so they took her mother instead. On the question of the ransom demands that emerged in the days following the abduction, Fitzgerald was equally sceptical. He characterised the demands as opportunistic, secondary to what he believes was a psychologically driven crime, saying: 'The crime appeared driven by psychological need rather than financial gain.'

Clemente, speaking separately on NewsNation's 'Elizabeth Vargas Reports', shared a similar view. He told the programme that revenge could be behind the abduction, and that the suspect may have harboured a fixation on Savannah built over time. 'It could also have been just a delusion in his own mind and he could have built up an anger and resentment against her,' he said, 'And as a result, he felt justified in taking the mother to hurt her.'

What the Investigation Has Uncovered

Evidence recovered at the residence indicated that Nancy had been taken against her will, and Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos stated that he believed she had been abducted. Bloodstains found at the scene were confirmed to be Nancy's.

On 10 February, FBI Director Kash Patel released six black-and-white photographs and videos on X showing a masked and armed intruder wearing gloves and a backpack outside Guthrie's home. The FBI also noted that the intruder attempted to tamper with the video doorbell, eventually covering the lens with foliage from a potted plant, but data from the device was successfully recovered.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos warned that the suspect could 'absolutely' strike again, and that there is a danger to the public. No suspect has been named.

Additional recovered footage, from the same camera - at the same timeline the morning of Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance. This footage is just before the original video shared, with the individual approaching Nancy Guthrie’s front door.



1-800-CALL-FBI or https://t.co/h2BxNqSxkh pic.twitter.com/IgMHXWkL5X — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) February 10, 2026

Savannah's Anguish

Savannah Guthrie, who suspended her broadcasting duties including coverage of the 2026 Winter Olympics to participate in the search, has spoken publicly about the guilt she carries. In an NBC interview in March, she said: 'To think that I brought this to her bedside, that it's because of me. I'd just say: "I'm so sorry, Mommy. I'm so sorry,"'

She also described the moment she first learnt her mother was gone. 'My sister called me. I said, "Is everything OK?" And she said, "No." She said, "Mom's missing,"' Savannah recalled. 'And I said, "What? What are you talking about?" She said, "She's gone." And she was in a panic. I was in a panic.'

The family offered $1 million (£737,000) for information that assists in Nancy's recovery. As of 30 April, law enforcement has stated that her condition and whereabouts remain unknown. The combined reward now stands at over $1.2 million (£884,000). Anyone with information is urged to call 1-800-CALL-FBI or visit tips.fbi.gov.

The disappearance of Nancy Guthrie has forced a wider conversation about the safety of public figures' families and the real-world consequences of unchecked celebrity obsession. Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos warned that the suspect could 'absolutely' strike again, and that there is a danger to the public. Until a named suspect is identified, that warning remains very much in effect.