A former FBI agent has claimed investigators believe 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie is dead and that the motive for her suspected kidnapping in Arizona on 31 January was a 'simple' ransom demand, in the latest stark public commentary on the case involving Today co-host Savannah Guthrie's mother.

Read more Expert Warns Nancy Guthrie's Kidnapper Is Likely 'Known' To Police—Was She Targeted For Revenge? Expert Warns Nancy Guthrie's Kidnapper Is Likely 'Known' To Police—Was She Targeted For Revenge?

The search for Nancy Guthrie has gripped US audiences for months. The retired teacher vanished from her Tucson-area home and was reported missing on 1 February. Detectives quickly said they believed she had been abducted after finding what they described as drops of her blood on the front porch. The FBI later released doorbell camera footage from that night, showing a masked man outside the property, identified as a suspect but never named. Since then, there have been no arrests, no formally identified suspect and, at least publicly, no major breakthrough.

Nancy Guthrie Update Centres On Ransom Theory

The latest Nancy Guthrie update came from former FBI special agent Jennifer Coffindaffer, who has been commenting regularly on the investigation. Posting on X on Sunday night, she said law enforcement 'know the motive for the abduction of Nancy and they have known it from the beginning.'

'Kidnapping for Ransom. Nancy sadly died,' Coffindaffer wrote, adding that, in her view, the kidnappers 'didn't care and tortured the family with 2 notes knowing the FBI would not recommend paying a ransom without proof of life.'

Nancy Guthrie



LE said they know the motive for the abduction of Nancy and they have known it from the beginning.



Abduction 2/1



Ransom note to local media 2/2



Ransom note to TMZ 2/3



Kidnapping for Ransom. Nancy sadly died. The kidnappers didn't care and tortured the family… pic.twitter.com/oAb75YnkpP — Jennifer Coffindaffer (@CoffindafferFBI) April 13, 2026

Her claims have not been confirmed by investigators. The Pima County Sheriff's Department, which is leading the inquiry alongside the FBI, has repeatedly declined to spell out its working theory, insisting it is protecting the integrity of an active investigation. A spokesperson told Newsweek last month that Sheriff Chris Nanos and his team 'have theories about why the incident happened but would not go into details.'

Coffindaffer, however, has been blunt. She framed her analysis through Occam's razor, the problem-solving principle that favours the simplest explanation. 'Like most cases, this one is simple, but everyone wants to make it complex,' she wrote.

It is not the first time she has pushed the ransom angle. Speaking to Newsweek previously, she said that from the outset 'kidnapping for ransom, kidnapping for ransom, that was the entirety of the theme.' In her account, that thinking shaped the public appeals by Savannah Guthrie and other family members, from television interviews to social media pleas.

Again, none of this has been endorsed on the record by investigators, who have stopped well short of confirming Nancy Guthrie is dead. Without official confirmation or the discovery of a body, her status remains that of a missing person, and any assertion about her death should be treated with caution.

Family Fears Nancy Guthrie Was Targeted For Money

The ransom theory has also hovered over the case because of what Savannah Guthrie herself has said. In a deeply uncomfortable interview on Today last month, the presenter spoke about a phone conversation with her brother as they tried to make sense of their mother's disappearance.

She recalled her brother telling her he believed their mother had been kidnapped for ransom. Savannah then asked whether he thought it might be connected to her public profile and financial status.

'I asked him if he thought it could have been because of me, and he said yes,' she told viewers. 'But I knew that. I hope not. I mean, we still don't know. Honestly, we don't know anything.'

She went on to say it 'would make sense' that someone might assume 'that lady has money, we can make a quick buck,' but she stressed that there is no proof the motive was financial. She said she had 'come to terms' with that 'probably' being the case, while describing the thought as 'too much to bear.'

Savannah also addressed the stream of ransom notes that have surfaced. Multiple US outlets, including TMZ, reported receiving messages in February from individuals claiming to have information about the kidnappers and demanding cryptocurrency payments. Last week, TMZ said it had been sent two further notes asking for digital currency in exchange for details.

Authorities have not publicly said whether any of these communications are genuine. Savannah told Today she believed most of the ransom notes sent directly to the family were fake, though she insisted two they responded to were real. Investigators have not commented on that distinction.

Sheriff Nanos, for his part, has hinted that detectives are working from a clear narrative, even if they will not share it. Speaking to NBC News last month, he said: 'It's come out from day one. From day one, we had strong beliefs about what happened and those beliefs haven't diminished.'

What those beliefs are remains unspoken in official channels. Between the guarded language of law enforcement and the more forthright interpretations offered by a former FBI agent, the search for Nancy Guthrie now exists in a difficult space where fear, speculation and procedural secrecy overlap, and where the simplest explanation may be the one least anyone wants to hear.