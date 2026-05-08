Experts say a distressing new detail in the search for Savannah Guthrie's mother may hold important clues, as criminal profiling specialists focus on whether 84 year old Nancy Guthrie was taken from her Arizona home in her pyjamas during the early hours of 1 February near Tucson.

Guthrie, the mother of Today co anchor Savannah Guthrie, was last seen on the evening of 31 January at her home near Tucson. Authorities believe she was taken against her will, but months into the search there is still no named suspect, no clear motive and no confirmation of exactly what happened inside the house before she vanished.

Clothing At The Centre Of The Case

In a detailed interview with NewsNation, Dr Ann Burgess, often credited as a pioneer of modern criminal profiling and an inspiration for the series Mindhunter, said that something as simple as what Nancy Guthrie was wearing could be critical to understanding the sequence of events.

'Did they have to wake her up and get her dressed, or did they take her out when she's in night clothes?' Burgess asked. For her, that question is not idle speculation, but a starting point for building a picture of the offender's behaviour and planning.

Investigators know that Guthrie's pacemaker stopped syncing with her phone at around 2 a.m., a timestamp that narrows the likely window of the abduction. If she was still in nightwear at that point, it could suggest she was taken abruptly, possibly from sleep. If she had changed into day clothes, that might point to more time spent inside the house and a different kind of interaction between victim and offender.

Authorities have said they believe Guthrie was taken from her home against her will, but they have not released a full timeline. She failed to arrive at a friend's house to watch an online church service and was reported missing around midday on 1 February.

Was She Taken In Her Pyjamas?

The idea that Nancy Guthrie was taken in her pyjamas has largely entered the public narrative through Savannah Guthrie herself. Criminologist Dr Casey Jordan told NewsNation she had focused on comments Savannah has made describing her mother as having been taken barefoot and in sleepwear.

Jordan was careful, however, to separate an anguished daughter's mental picture from what detectives have publicly confirmed.

'I've never known for certain if [Savannah] knows that as a fact because investigators have some kind of evidence of that or if she just knows her mother's routine,' Jordan said.

Drawing on her experience interviewing violent offenders, Jordan said she suspects Savannah may be reconstructing what likely happened rather than relying on official briefings.

'Is this just Savannah filling in the blanks in her mind because she has a vision of her mother being removed from the house and, in this vision, she is shoeless, in pyjamas?' Jordan asked. 'The truth is that we don't have any of that from the investigators.'

She added: 'I have a feeling that this is a movie reel playing in [Savannah's] head that is not based on hard evidence.'

In other words, even this most painful detail in the case remains unverified. Until investigators say what they found at the scene, the image of an elderly woman being taken from her home in nightclothes remains a possibility, not an established fact.

Planned Kidnapping Or Something Else?

Beyond the clothing question, experts are divided over what kind of crime this may have been.

Jordan told NewsNation she leans towards the theory that the offender initially entered the house to steal, not to abduct.

'I think that the abduction happened after the fact, after something went terribly wrong,' she said, suggesting a burglary that spiralled once the intruder realised Nancy Guthrie was present.

Burgess, however, is sceptical that theft was the central motive. She pointed out that nothing was taken from the house, a detail that weakens the theory of a simple break in gone wrong.

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'I think there's another motive that they went in for,' Burgess said. 'I don't think they were there to steal anything.'

That opens the door to more personal possibilities, from revenge to an obsession with Guthrie herself. None of those scenarios has been confirmed by authorities, who have kept their working theories closely held.

Dr Gary Brucato, a clinical and forensic psychologist, added another layer, arguing that classic abductions are relatively rare and that the known facts do not fit neatly with a textbook kidnap for ransom.

'If you are abducting a person for ransom, you'd consider them precious cargo,' Brucato said. 'They likely wouldn't be bleeding, and without their medication, you would be treating them gingerly because they're worth an enormous amount of money to you.'

He suggested the incident could be 'masquerading' as a burglary turned abduction in order to conceal a more direct intent. In his view, someone may simply have wanted Nancy Guthrie dead for personal reasons and staged the scene to look like a chaotic intrusion.

So far, investigators have released composite surveillance images linked to the case and said Guthrie's disappearance is being treated as an abduction. Beyond that, they have not endorsed any of the competing expert theories now circulating around the search.

Until they do, the detail that has seized public attention, whether Nancy Guthrie was taken in her pyjamas, remains another unanswered question in a case defined by chilling gaps.