Online scepticism is mounting around the kidnapping of Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC Today Show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, as the investigation approaches its 80th day without an arrest.

True Crime YouTuber Asks If Nancy Guthrie Was Kidnapped

Jonathan Lee Riches, a true crime YouTuber behind the JLR Investigates channel who has tracked the case closely, asked on X, 'Was Nancy Guthrie even kidnapped at all? Serious question.' His post drew a wave of replies from users openly doubting the official account.

Was Nancy Guthrie even kidnapped at all? Serious question. — JLR© (@JLRINVESTIGATES) April 20, 2026

'There's really no evidence proving she was. We are only told she was,' one user wrote.

There’s really no evidence proving she was. We are only told she was. — Thinking in Cases | Criminal Psychology (@ThinkingInCases) April 20, 2026

Another claimed 'the whole thing is way off,' suggesting theories ranging from a staged abduction to possible family involvement used 'as a cover up.'

The whole thing is way off. My theories - Either it didn’t happen at all or someone in the family killed her and used the kidnapping as a cover up (or combo of those two). — azcowgirlv1 (@azcowgirlv11) April 21, 2026

Savannah Guthrie's Memoir Recalls Childhood 'Kidnapping' Game

Some pointed to a passage in Savannah's 2024 memoir, Mostly What God Does, in which she described a childhood tradition where her older cousin Teri would stage summertime 'kidnappings' of Savannah and her sister Annie. Nancy reportedly played along, feigning shock before promising to retrieve the girls days later.

Fox News first highlighted the book excerpt on 19 February 2026, and investigators have publicly stated it bears no connection to the active case.

Sheriff Points to Blood and Doorbell Footage

Law enforcement has maintained since February that Nancy was taken from her Catalina Foothills home in Tucson, Arizona, against her will on 1 February 2026. Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos told reporters she 'couldn't walk 50 yards by herself,' citing her limited mobility and daily medication needs as reasons she could not have left on her own.

Bloodstains recovered from the scene were forensically confirmed to belong to Nancy. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) released doorbell camera footage on 10 February 2026 showing a masked, armed intruder outside her home on the night she disappeared.

Authorities described the individual as roughly 5ft 9in to 5ft 10in tall, carrying a 25-litre backpack and wearing gloves. Investigators have nicknamed him 'Porch Guy'.

Multiple ransom notes of undetermined origin surfaced through February, demanding payment in cryptocurrency. One such note demanded $6 million (£4.4 million) with a 9 February 2026 deadline.

In early April, TMZ reported receiving two additional notes from a sender claiming to know where Nancy's body was, with one alleging she had been seen alive in the Mexican state of Sonora.

FBI Analyses Hair Sample as Family Remain Cleared

Nanos has cleared all immediate family members and their spouses as suspects, stating that any suggestion otherwise 'is not only wrong, it is cruel.' His remarks directly addressed speculation targeting Nancy's son-in-law, Tommaso Cioni, who dropped her off at home on the night of 31 January 2026.

The case has also drawn scrutiny from Riches himself. Residents of Nancy's neighbourhood lodged harassment complaints against a YouTuber with the Pima County Sheriff's Department, prompting increased patrols near her home and around the Tucson residence of her daughter Annie and Cioni. A 'no trespassing' sign has since appeared on the couple's front lawn.

Big No Trespassing sign placed in front of Annie & Tommaso's home.

Where is Nancy Guthrie?

2 months ago FBI & Sheriff's all over this property. Forensics conducted, Cellebrite, Honda seized, Luminol done in their garage, photos taken, neighbors questioned about surveillance. pic.twitter.com/URv8nirByh — JLR© (@JLRINVESTIGATES) April 15, 2026

Investigators confirmed last week that a rootless hair sample recovered from Nancy's home has been transferred to the FBI laboratory for advanced DNA testing, including nuclear, Y-chromosome, and mitochondrial analysis. Nanos has cautioned that results could take 'weeks, months or maybe a year.'

The Guthrie family is offering $1 million (£740,000) for information leading to Nancy's recovery. Anyone with information is urged to contact the FBI on 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit tips at tips.fbi.gov.