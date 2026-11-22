Thousands gathered in Zagreb on Saturday evening, 21 November, demanding accountability over the death of Kristian Josip Peris, a 32-year-old former athlete and coach, in a psychiatric hospital. Surveillance footage showing staff holding a pillow over Peris while he was restrained sparked public outrage before the demonstrations.

Four medical technicians are under investigation on suspicion of aggravated murder of a vulnerable person, while Peris's family lawyer alleges that mistreatment caused his death. Protesters carried candles and white pillows through the Croatian capital, and a separate march in Rijeka drew about 1,000 people, local media reported.

Who Was Kristian Josip Peris?

Peris died on 21 October after being admitted to the St. Ivan Jankomir psychiatric clinic, one month before the Zagreb demonstration. He was a former athlete and coach.

On his LinkedIn profile, Peris listed a master's degree in Kinesiology and Exercise Science at the University of Zagreb, with study dates of 2013–2019. He also described previous work as a trainer and personal coach, alongside experience in team leadership, direct sales and skippering in Croatia.

'Kristian Josip Peris asked for help at the St. Ivan Jankomir clinic and during that hospitalization he passed away,' family lawyer Leon Zrnic said in remarks carried by Reuters. His statement did not explain what prompted Peris to seek help or the circumstances of his admission.

Hospital Footage Prompts Allegations of Mistreatment

Surveillance images and video showing staff holding a pillow over Peris while he was restrained prompted public outrage, Reuters reported. The report did not establish an official medical cause of death.

8 MINUTES OF HORROR:Croatian Josip Periš, a devoted Christian who helped disabled children, was murdered after asking for help in a psychiatric hospital controlled by a Zagreb city NGO Možemo party.



Možemo party was built by Boris Nikolić as right hand of Epstein and Bill Gates. https://t.co/vSrWy9NmBb pic.twitter.com/BW8i6JjsNL — Hadrianus 🇭🇷✝️ (@Hadriancro) November 16, 2026

Zrnic alleged that Peris had been hit and strangled, had suffered broken ribs and died as a result of an illegal procedure during his hospital stay. These claims remain allegations by the family lawyer and have not been independently established in the available reporting.

Four Medical Technicians Under Investigation

Croatian authorities have arrested several hospital employees as part of the investigation, with four medical technicians under investigation on suspicion of aggravated murder of a vulnerable person. Prosecutors have also expanded their inquiries to other staff who were present during the incident.

The report does not specify whether formal charges have been filed against the four technicians or clarify the procedural status of the other employees. It also does not establish that everyone arrested or questioned is suspected of the same offence.

White Pillows and Candles at Zagreb Protest

Demonstrators assembled in Ban Jelačić Square on Saturday evening, carrying candles and white pillows as they demanded accountability for those responsible for Peris's death. The pillows echoed an object visible in the hospital footage, linking the demonstrations to the images that had sparked public outrage.

Croatians rally in Zagreb demanding justice over death of 32-year-old Kristian Josip Peris in psychiatric hospital after surveillance footage showed staff holding pillow over restrained patient pic.twitter.com/y6QClCYqwL — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) November 22, 2026

'I watched the video (the surveillance tape) and I was in shock to see that evil,' said Mirna Strugar, who attended the Zagreb demonstration. 'I hope this will never be repeated,' she added. Protesters also called for better regulation of hospital treatment.

Rijeka March Adds to Calls for Accountability

About 1,000 people also gathered in the coastal city of Rijeka and held a protest march, Reuters reported. The demonstrations extended beyond Zagreb, with protesters in both cities demanding accountability following the release of the hospital footage.

The protests focused not only on responsibility for Peris's death but also on the regulation of treatment in hospitals.