Thomas Markle Sr. accused his son of 'crucifying' him during a psychiatric examination in Florida, according to findings made public on Thursday, 19 November 2026. The psychiatrist concluded that the 82-year-old father of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, exaggerated certain memory difficulties, describing his behaviour as 'malingering'.

The findings followed Markle's 6 November arrest on a federal charge involving child sexual abuse material. His son, Thomas Markle Jr., previously claimed to have discovered suspected illegal images among his father's belongings in the Philippines.

Although the assessment identified signs of a possible neurocognitive disorder, a federal judge subsequently ruled Markle mentally competent to face criminal proceedings.

Thomas Markle Sr. Blames Son for Family Rift in Jail Interview

'I think my son is crucifying me at this moment,' Markle told psychiatrist Dr Amie Gerodimos, according to ITV News.

Gerodimos, an assistant professor of psychiatry and behavioural neurosciences at the University of South Florida, examined Markle at Pinellas County Jail on 12 November.

During the assessment, Markle discussed his deteriorating relationship with Thomas Jr., including his past criticism of his son's education.

'I mocked him about it a lot,' he acknowledged.

His remarks emerged as Thomas Jr. publicly challenged his father's reported memory problems following the criminal allegations.

Speaking to The Sun, Thomas Jr. described his father as a 'lying, no good coward' after learning about the psychiatrist's conclusions.

He questioned why his father appeared to be experiencing significant memory difficulties only after the allegations surfaced.

Thomas Jr. also recalled speaking to his sister Samantha about their father's condition following the amputation of his left leg.

'She said that he was mentally sharp, making jokes and laughing,' he told the newspaper.

That account reflects Thomas Jr.'s recollection of Samantha's comments rather than an independent medical assessment.

Markle Sr. has denied wrongdoing, previously dismissing the accusations against him as 'sick lies'.

Thomas Markle Sr. Found Competent Despite 'Malingering' Assessment

Gerodimos reported that Markle appeared to have a major neurocognitive disorder, possibly associated with vascular disease.

However, she concluded that he exaggerated his inability to recall or understand aspects of the criminal allegations.

The psychiatrist described this as 'malingering', a clinical term involving the deliberate exaggeration of symptoms for an external benefit.

Her findings did not mean that Markle had no genuine cognitive impairment.

On 19 November, US Magistrate Judge Lindsay Griffin accepted the assessment and ruled him competent to face criminal proceedings.

Neither prosecutors nor the defence disputed the psychiatrist's conclusions at the hearing.

According to the US Department of Justice, a criminal complaint filed in California on 5 November charges Markle with one federal count of possessing child sexual abuse material.

An accompanying FBI affidavit alleges investigators recovered suspected illegal material from two Los Angeles storage units rented by Markle.

The allegations remain unproven, and Markle has not been convicted.

Philippine police have separately filed criminal complaints concerning alleged online child sexual abuse offences.

Meghan previously said allegations brought to her attention in 2018 influenced her decision to prevent contact between her father and her children.

As of the 19 November hearing, Markle remained in custody in Florida. His preliminary federal hearing was scheduled for 1 December in Tampa.