A five-year-old boy remains in critical condition after a two-year-old allegedly gained access to an unsecured firearm and shot him in the face inside a Detroit home. The child was rushed to hospital after relatives heard a gunshot and found him lying face-down and unresponsive in the basement.

The shooting happened at approximately 17:00 on Friday, 20 November 2026, at a property near Greydale and Pilgrim streets on Detroit's west side.

According to police, three children, aged two, four and five, were inside the home when the firearm discharged. The two-year-old allegedly gained access to the unsecured weapon and shot the older boy.

Toddler Allegedly Shoots Child While Playing in Basement

The New York Post, in a report published on 22 November, said the two-year-old got hold of an unsecured gun while playing in the basement and shot the five-year-old in the face.

Citing WXYZ-TV, the newspaper reported that the victim's mother and two uncles were in the home when the shooting occurred. They subsequently discovered the youngster lying face-down with a gunshot wound to his forehead.

A third child reportedly witnessed the shooting.

The Detroit News also reported on the incident on 20 November, identifying the victim as a five-year-old boy who had been shot in the face inside a home on Detroit's west side.

According to CBS Detroit, Deputy Police Chief Sonia Russell said two adults were upstairs when they heard a gunshot and rushed downstairs, where they found the child face-down and unresponsive.

The boy was taken to Sinai-Grace Hospital in critical condition, according to WWJ Newsradio.

Russell said the child's mother was with him at the hospital but was extremely distressed following the incident.

'Right now the mother is hysterical. She's with the child, but she's hysterical at this time,' she said, according to WWJ.

Police Chief Warns Someone Will Go to Jail

Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison condemned the circumstances surrounding the shooting, describing it as another incident involving an unsecured firearm.

'To possess a firearm is an adult decision,' Bettison said, according to the New York Post.

'To unsecure it, that's negligence, and it leads to children being injured, harmed, and guess what — when that does happen, someone's going to jail.'

The chief reiterated his warning in remarks reported by FOX 2 Detroit.

In its report on the arrest, FOX 2, citing information from the Detroit Police Department, reported that a suspect had been taken into custody on Saturday, 21 November, a day after the shooting.

The New York Post, citing WXYZ-TV, identified the person in custody as one of the victim's uncles.

The arrest followed initial reports from police on Friday that nobody had been taken into custody while investigators examined the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

The firearm used in the incident had also not been recovered, according to initial police statements reported by CBS Detroit.

Deputy Chief Calls for Better Firearm Safety

Russell expressed frustration over repeated incidents involving children gaining access to firearms inside homes, particularly when adults fail to secure their weapons.

'We are so tired of telling and begging the community to secure their weapons with children in the home,' she said, according to the New York Post.

In remarks reported by CBS Detroit, Russell also appealed to residents to take advantage of the police department's firearm safety initiatives.

'Secure your weapons. We are so tired of our young children getting hurt in homes from adults not following what we have directed,' she said.

She stressed that officers were prepared to provide training, gun locks and education to help prevent similar incidents.

'We will train, we will give gun locks, we will educate, but we need for you all to help us help the Police Department save children,' she added.

Mayor Urges Families to Lock Away Firearms

Detroit Mayor Mary Sheffield also expressed sympathy for the injured boy and his family, describing the incident as an unimaginable tragedy.

As reported by the Detroit News, Sheffield urged residents to take responsibility for keeping firearms safely stored and preventing children from accessing dangerous weapons.

'Incidents like this are completely preventable and all it takes is keeping every firearm in the house properly and safely secured,' she said.

'Every child in Detroit deserves to be safe in their own home.'

Sheffield also encouraged residents to collect free gun locks from the Detroit Police Department.