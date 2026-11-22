A healthcare assistant at St Mary's Hospital on the Isle of Wight sexually assaulted a vulnerable woman while she was receiving care during a mental health crisis.

Jay Molinos kissed the patient, touched her breast underneath her top and told her she was beautiful before asking for her mobile phone number and whether she would be his girlfriend.

The Daily Mail identified Molinos as 48 and reported that he was from Newport. He was sentenced to two years and four months in prison at Isle of Wight Crown Court on Thursday, 12 November 2026. He was also handed an indefinite restraining order and made subject to sex offender notification requirements for ten years.

Healthcare Assistant Sexually Assaulted Patient

According to the Daily Mail's account of the court proceedings, prosecutor Tim Devlin said Molinos approached the woman while she was experiencing a mental health crisis and told her she was beautiful.

He then touched her breast underneath her top. When she moved away, he asked for her mobile phone number, which she entered into his phone. He also asked whether she would be his girlfriend.

The assault occurred in September 2025 while the woman was attending the Accident & Emergency department during a mental health crisis.

Following the incident, she was transferred to an inpatient ward, where she documented what had happened.

Victim Suffered Daily Flashbacks After Assault

In a victim impact statement reported by the Daily Mail, the woman described the lasting psychological effects of the assault.

She said she experienced daily flashbacks and could still remember the smell of Molinos' aftershave and the sensation of his touch.

She told the court that repeatedly replaying the incident in her mind made her feel 'dirty'.

Judge William Ashworth praised her courage in attending court and reading her statement in person.

Defence Says Molinos Was Remorseful

According to the Daily Mail's report of the sentencing hearing, Nate Lara, defending Molinos, told Isle of Wight Crown Court that his client was 'incredibly remorseful' for his behaviour and understood the seriousness of what he had done.

Lara said Molinos recognised that his actions had cost him his career and described the assault as the worst decision of his life.

He told the court that Molinos would have to live with the consequences of his behaviour for the rest of his life, suggesting that his client understood the lasting personal and professional impact of his conviction.

Molinos had admitted sexually assaulting the woman and was sentenced for the offence.

Hospital Reported Assault to Police

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary confirmed that St Mary's Hospital reported the incident to police on Tuesday, 30 September 2025.

Following extensive enquiries, Molinos was arrested and charged with sexual assault on Wednesday, 24 June 2026.

He pleaded guilty at Isle of Wight Magistrates' Court on Friday, 24 July, before being sentenced at Isle of Wight Crown Court on Thursday, 12 November.

The force confirmed that he received an indefinite restraining order and was made subject to Sex Offenders Register notification requirements for ten years.

Police Praise Victim's Courage

Detective Sergeant Ross Jones, of Isle of Wight CID, praised the victim for her determination throughout the investigation and court proceedings.

In a statement released by Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, he said: 'Molinos took advantage of a vulnerable woman for his own gratification, causing harm that can last a lifetime.'

He added that the sentence reflected the seriousness of the offence and ensured Molinos was held accountable for his actions.

Jones also encouraged other victims of sexual offences to report incidents, assuring them that police would listen, provide support and investigate allegations thoroughly.

He said: 'You will be listened to, you will be supported, and we will do everything we can to investigate reports thoroughly and pursue those responsible.'