Former Georgia congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene mocked Donald Trump's hair after comparing his final midterm election pitch to 'a really bad home salesman.'

She made the remarks in a 281-word post on X late on Monday, 2 November, hours before Americans voted. The results would shape control of Congress for the remainder of Trump's term.

Greene targeted Trump's closing speech at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool in Washington, DC. The president celebrated its renovation before promising every American adult $5,000 (£3,800) if Republicans won the election.

A transcript of his November 2 speech confirms the pledge. He said recipients would have to spend the money in the United States, but offered no timetable, eligibility rules or funding details.

Greene resigned from Congress on 5 January 2026. Their relationship deteriorated publicly in November 2025 after disagreements over the Epstein files. She criticised Trump for discussing the reflecting pool rather than inflation, living costs, and fuel prices.

The Daily Beast first reported Greene's post. She also challenged Trump's handling of the war with Iran. She said a reporter had asked whether he would bomb Iran after the midterms, and that he answered 'no.' She then cited reports of US strikes on Qeshm Island, near the Strait of Hormuz.

Greene Questions Trump's Iran War Claims

The Wall Street Journal reported limited, previously undisclosed US strikes on Qeshm Island on Monday. Reuters cited US officials describing the action as defensive, aimed at Iranian forces using surface-to-air missiles against US assets.

Greene called the conflict a war most Americans did not support. She accused Trump of claiming victory despite campaigning against new foreign wars. She criticised his proposed $5,000 (£3,800) payments, saying that earlier promises of DOGE and a tariff cheque had not materialised.

Greene challenged Trump's warning that a Democratic victory could bring a 'horrible recession.' She said he had been president for two years and would remain in office for two more. The first figure was rounded: Trump began his current term on 20 January 2025.

Trump's Hair Becomes Part of the Political Feud

Greene compared Trump to a salesman who makes implausible claims about a poor product and refuses to leave a customer's home. She ended with 'Hair and all,' turning attention from his policies to his appearance.

Trump joked about a bald patch during a rally in San Antonio, Texas, on 7 October. After the back of his head appeared on a large screen, he said: 'This is not good news. Now I'm depressed.'

Trump has also attacked Greene publicly. In a Truth Social post, he called her 'Marjorie Taylor Brown' and described her as 'highly neurotic.' He claimed she was trailing in Georgia polls after withdrawing his endorsement; that claim was not independently established.

Greene repeated her criticism during a CNN interview with Kaitlan Collins on The Source on Monday night. She said she was 'very disappointed' by Trump's speech and questioned why he focused on repairs. She argued voters expected lower living costs, cheaper fuel and an end to foreign wars.

The White House did not respond to The Daily Beast's request for comment. Greene's intervention put a former ally among the critics of Trump's closing midterm appeal, with voting scheduled for Tuesday, 3 November.