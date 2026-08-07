Argentina has opened a new front in its dispute with Britain over the Falkland Islands by targeting an Israeli company leading a $2.1 billion (£1.6 billion) offshore oil development.

Navitas Petroleum controls 65 per cent of the Sea Lion project, which aims to begin producing oil north of the Falklands in 2028. British company Rockhopper Exploration owns the remaining 35 per cent.

Buenos Aires considers the development illegal because it was authorised without its permission. Britain rejects that position, maintaining that the Falkland Islanders have the right to control their natural resources and decide their political future.

Argentina Targets Companies Behind Project

Argentina claims sovereignty over the islands, which it calls the Malvinas, and regards the surrounding waters as part of its territory.

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Its government has classified Navitas and Rockhopper as unauthorised operators and warned that businesses supporting the development could face legal, administrative or financial consequences.

The measures could affect contractors, insurers, lenders and other companies involved in bringing Sea Lion into production.

Argentina argues that extracting non-renewable resources from disputed waters would create a permanent change while the sovereignty disagreement remains unresolved.

However, it does not control the islands or the area where the project is being developed. Its ability to stop work directly is therefore limited.

Why Is an Israeli Company Involved?

Navitas is a private Israeli energy company, not an arm of the Israeli government.

Its British subsidiary operates the Sea Lion project and plans to coordinate work from offices in London, Aberdeen and Stanley. The company took control of the development after years of delays and now holds the largest financial interest.

The firm's involvement has drawn Israel into the dispute commercially, although Israel itself has not adopted Argentina's sovereignty claim.

Argentine officials have attempted to separate their close diplomatic relationship with Israel from their opposition to Navitas. They maintain that companies of any nationality must obtain approval from Buenos Aires before operating in the contested area.

What Is the Sea Lion Oil Project?

Sea Lion lies approximately 220 kilometres north of the Falkland Islands in the North Falkland Basin.

The first phase is expected to cost about $2.1 billion (£1.6 billion) and target approximately 170 million barrels of oil. Production could reach around 50,000 barrels per day, with the first oil currently scheduled for March 2028.

The initial development will involve 11 subsea wells connected to a floating production, storage and offloading vessel. A second phase would add another 12 wells several years later.

The wider field contains hundreds of millions of barrels of estimated resources and could remain productive for more than 30 years.

Revenue would come from royalties and corporate taxes paid to the Falkland Islands government, potentially transforming the territory's economy.

Britain Defends Islanders' Rights

Britain has repeatedly said that sovereignty is not open to negotiation unless the islanders themselves request talks.

In a 2013 referendum, 99.8 per cent of participating voters chose to remain a British Overseas Territory.

Argentina rejects the referendum and argues that Britain unlawfully occupies the islands. The two countries fought a 74-day war over the territory in 1982 after Argentine forces invaded.

The latest confrontation is not a return to military conflict. Instead, it shifts the historic dispute towards energy, corporate sanctions and international investment.

With construction progressing and production approaching, Sea Lion could become the most financially significant Falklands dispute in decades.