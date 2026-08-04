Russia has quietly built up a fleet of specialised gas tankers designed to keep its liquefied natural gas exports flowing once the European Union's near-total import ban takes hold from 2027.

At least eight secondhand LNG carriers have been bought and redirected into Russian service over the past six months alone. That expansion brings Moscow's dedicated gas fleet to 25 vessels, including two newly built carriers from Russia's Zvezda shipyard, according to a Financial Times investigation citing data from maritime intelligence firm Windward.

The build-up mirrors the tactics Russia has already used to keep oil flowing through a so-called 'dark fleet' of more than 1,000 tankers operating outside Western insurance and regulatory systems.

“That brings the size of the fleet to 25 ships… The growing fleet will allow Moscow to keep #shipping #gas when restrictions tighten in 2027, mirroring how #Russia has used a ‘dark fleet’ of #oil tankers to evade western #sanctions.”🤔 #compliance https://t.co/jspfgqRfWM — Mark Warner (@MAAWLAW) August 4, 2026

Vessels Already Moving Sanctioned Cargo

Four of the newly acquired carriers, named Kosmos, Orion, Merkuriy and Luch, fly the Russian flag and have already been tracked collecting cargo from transshipment hubs linked to sanctioned gas.

Ship-tracking data reported separately by gCaptain shows the same four vessels loading fuel at the Saam floating storage unit near Murmansk, a facility blacklisted by the United States for handling output from the sanctioned Arctic LNG 2 project. All four previously served an export terminal in Oman before being redirected into Russian trade, raising questions about the role of third-country ports in sanctions circumvention.

EU Ban Timeline and Penalties

The European Union confirmed in January that a full ban on Russian LNG imports will apply to long-term supply contracts from 1 January 2027, following an earlier cut-off for short-term contracts. Companies that breach the rules face fines of at least 3.5 per cent of their global annual turnover.

EU member states purchased nearly all the output of Russia's Yamal LNG plant in Siberia during the first half of this year, underlining how reliant parts of the bloc still are on Russian gas ahead of the deadline. The figures underscore the scale of the commercial adjustment required before the ban takes full effect.

Belgium has completely switched to importing Russian LNG after the cessation of supplies from Qatar due to the conflict in the Middle East.



According to Bloomberg, the country relies on the Yamal LNG project through the terminal in Zeebrugge, highlighting Europe's vulnerability.… pic.twitter.com/tvxUdFrFRl — 𝕊𝕡𝕣𝕚𝕟𝕥𝕖𝕣 𝕻𝕣𝕖𝕤𝕤 (@SprinterPress) August 3, 2026

China's Arctic LNG 2 Monopoly Exposes Moscow's Dependence

Novatek, Russia's leading private gas producer, dominates the sector. Its Yamal plant and the sanctioned Arctic LNG 2 project together generate more than 65 per cent of Russia's total LNG output, with Gazprom's Sakhalin-2 project accounting for roughly 30 per cent.

China is currently the sole buyer of gas from Arctic LNG 2. Shipments there depend on just 11 vessels with an average age of 10 years, highlighting how thin Russia's ice-capable carrier fleet remains despite the recent additions.

Western Sanctions Hobble Russia's Lng Shipbuilding Ambitions

Building specialised LNG carriers is far from simple. Each vessel costs around $300 million (£236 million) and requires containment systems capable of keeping gas liquid at minus 162 degrees Celsius.

Russia's efforts have also been slowed by sanctions on shipbuilding technology. French manufacturer GTT suspended its contracts with Russia in January 2023, cutting off access to key containment know-how, while six completed tankers remain blocked at South Korea's Hanwha shipyard.

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Most of the shadow fleet's vessels are registered through shell companies based in Dubai, Hong Kong and Singapore, using flags of convenience alongside tactics such as signal jamming and ship-to-ship transfers to obscure the cargo's origin. These methods have become standard practice in the oil dark fleet and are now being replicated in the gas trade.

The scale of Russia's shadow gas fleet will determine how much LNG revenue Moscow can preserve once the EU ban takes full effect in 2027. A larger, sanctions-proof fleet would blunt Europe's restrictions and complicate enforcement, since vessels registered through shell companies are significantly harder to trace and penalise.

For EU regulators, the build-up signals that verifying gas origin at the border, as the new regulation requires, will mean chasing a shipping network built specifically to evade detection. The fleet expansion suggests Russia is preparing for a long-term regulatory battle rather than a last-minute diplomatic resolution.