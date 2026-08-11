Jeff Bezos and Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin are reportedly backing a consortium bidding for a 30 per cent stake in Liverpool FC, in a deal that would value the club at about £4.5 billion ($6 billion) and has already sparked a fierce backlash from sections of the fanbase.

The group, led by British-Indian entrepreneur Amit Bhatia, is said to have 'significantly advanced' talks with owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG). Sources said on 10 August that the agreement was 'effectively agreed', with legal completion potentially taking up to a month.

Deal 'All but Done' for 30 Per Cent Stake

The consortium, which includes Bezos and Saverin, has been in discussions for around three months and is now reported to be close to securing the minority stake.

FSG bought Liverpool for £300 million in 2010. The proposed valuation of about £4.5 billion would represent a substantial return on that investment.

An official announcement could come as early as this week or next, with the major terms described as settled and final details still being processed. For Bezos, the move would be his first major venture into sports ownership, following previous interest in NFL franchises.

Fans Invoke Shankly's 'Socialism' in Bezos Backlash

The prospect of 'Bezos money' entering Anfield has prompted anger among some supporters. Fans argue the Amazon founder is the 'complete antithesis' of Liverpool's socialist roots and Bill Shankly's ideals, with some individual supporters threatening to boycott the club altogether.

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Much of the backlash centres on Shankly's famous definition of socialism at Liverpool: 'everyone working for each other, everyone having a share of the rewards'.

Some Kopites say Bezos represents the opposite, citing his wealth and perceived tax practices as 'parasitic crony capitalism' at odds with the city's 'fair share' mentality.

Fans have also pointed to Bezos's reported anti-union stance, including allegations that Amazon hired people to monitor workers to prevent unionisation. Critics have accused the company of harsh workplace practices.

Some supporters say they fear the club could become an investment vehicle or 'trophy asset' for the ultra‑rich. Others have voiced concern about the possibility of £100 match tickets or Anfield being renamed something corporate, such as 'The Amazon Prime Stadium'.

Critics also argue that US tech billionaires cannot understand Liverpool's place in the city and its wider community.

Boycotts Floated as Supporters Weigh Response

Online, the investor group has been mockingly dubbed a 'consortium of evil', a 'nightmare blunt rotation' and the 'four horsemen of the apocalypse'. Individual supporters, particularly on Reddit, have called for a full boycott if the deal goes ahead.

Some long‑term fans say Bezos's involvement would end their lifelong support. Suggested actions include displaying protest signs at Anfield during the opening week of the season, giving supporters the chance to buy the stake themselves and asking the Independent Regulator to assess whether Bezos meets its 'honesty, integrity and competence' standards.

No official boycott has been sanctioned by major organised groups such as Spirit of Shankly or the club's Supporters Board. Many fans instead hope those groups will unite to put pressure on FSG to drop Bezos's involvement.

Some Fans Admit Big Money May Be Needed

A smaller number of supporters accept that significant financial backing may be required to compete with clubs such as Manchester City and Chelsea.

Some fans want the Independent Regulator to use its new powers to examine whether Bezos meets the required ownership standards and, if he does not, prevent him from taking the stake.

Liverpool is privately owned by FSG, with supporters having limited influence over how the club is run. Fans contrast this with German and Spanish models, where supporters have a greater say in ownership and governance. They argue these systems better protect a club's identity and community role from billionaire investors.

For now, opposition dominates, and Liverpool fans face a wait to see if 'You'll Never Walk Alone' will sit alongside next‑day delivery.