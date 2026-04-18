Read more Is Donald Trump About to Fire Kash Patel? Explosive Scandals Mount and Lawsuit From Agents Looms Is Donald Trump About to Fire Kash Patel? Explosive Scandals Mount and Lawsuit From Agents Looms

Speculation surrounding FBI Director Kash Patel has intensified following explosive claims his tenure will end abruptly. A prominent rumour surfaced on 18 April suggesting the official will be dismissed within weeks, against the backdrop of a damaging report published by The Atlantic.

The controversy follows a publicised incident in which Patel allegedly experienced significant distress after a login failure locked him out of an internal FBI system, prompting fears among associates that he had been dismissed. While the issue was quickly resolved as a technical error, the episode has since fuelled wider questions about his standing within the administration.

Why the Computer 'Freak Out' Episode Triggered Immediate Dismissal Rumours

The controversy stems from a report published by The Atlantic. According to its findings, Patel experienced significant distress after discovering he could not access his FBI system, fearing his digital lockout meant he had been terminated.

While technical support resolved the issue, the reaction reportedly alarmed several federal law enforcement staff members. Sarah Fitzpatrick, the journalist who authored the piece, addressed the situation during an appearance on MS NOW on 17 April.

'People close to the director have said that he himself has expressed that he believes that he is about to be fired or that is imminent,' Fitzpatrick stated. 'This is widely, widely discussed, I think, within Washington, behind closed doors. In fact, there are senior administration officials who are openly discussing who will be the next FBI director.'

How the 'Has Five Weeks' Timeline Amplified Washington Speculation

Social media commentator Brian Krassenstein posted an unsourced prediction on X that Patel would be dismissed within five weeks. 'Kash Patel will be fired within five weeks,' he wrote. 'Mark this post.'

Krassenstein did not provide supplementary evidence or outline his sourcing. The lack of context did little to stop the prediction from circulating widely.

Kash Patel will be fired within five weeks. Mark this post. — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) April 18, 2026

Legal Action Threatened Over FBI Director Intoxication Claims

The Atlantic's report featured assertions from current and former officials claiming the director consumes alcohol to noticeable intoxication. Patel swiftly rejected the characterisation, threatening defamation lawsuits against the publication.

'See you and your entire entourage of false reporting in court. But do keep at it with the fake news, actual malice standard is now what some would call a legal lay up,' he posted on X.

Fitzpatrick remained steadfast in her journalistic process during her MS NOW appearance. 'I stand by every word of this reporting,' she said. She argued that because her piece relied on more than two dozen interviews, the volume indicates genuine apprehension about Patel's leadership among those willing to speak.

see you and your entire entourage of false reporting in court... But do keep at it with the fake news, actual malice standard is now what some would call a legal lay up. https://t.co/MfbHH8OtLv pic.twitter.com/kw5U3LrfMM — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) April 18, 2026

A Bureau Divided Over Polygraph Tests and Internal Pushback

These claims carry weight given Patel's efforts to identify leakers, including the alleged use of polygraph examinations to locate suspected sources. His inner circle has since launched a public defence.

Benjamin Williamson, an FBI communications official, distributed an email characterising the reporting as inaccurate. He stated the article was 'completely false at a nearly 100 percent clip,' adding the publication provided insufficient response time.

Erica Knight, an adviser to the director, stated the story relied on claims 'every real DC reporter chased, couldn't verify, and passed on.' Patel's legal counsel, Jesse Binnall, labelled the controversy 'categorically false and defamatory.' He circulated a pre-publication warning letter arguing the allegations relied 'solely on vague, unattributed sourcing' and that the tight deadline prevented officials from gathering information to disprove the claims.

No court filing has been confirmed as of publication. The Atlantic has not issued a further statement beyond Fitzpatrick's on-air remarks. Patel remains in post as FBI Director.