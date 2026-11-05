A US Marine died following a training incident at Camp Schwab in northern Okinawa on 3 November, the service said, as the island remained under a curfew ordered after a separate murder arrest.

A Death Still Under Investigation

The 3rd Marine Division announced the death on Wednesday, saying the circumstances remain under investigation and the Marine's name would be withheld until 24 hours after the family has been notified.

Lieutenant Tyler Thomas, a spokesperson for the III Marine Expeditionary Force (III MEF), declined to say whether the Marine died at the scene or in hospital, or whether anyone else was hurt. 'We express our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of our Marine,' the division said.

Camp Schwab, in northern Okinawa, hosts units including the 4th Marine Regiment and 3rd Reconnaissance Battalion. The division serves as the Marine Corps' primary ground stand-in force in the Pacific.

Unconnected to the Murder Case

No link has been established between the training death and the criminal case straining the US-Japan alliance. The two investigations are separate.

Yet the timing brings a fresh loss to an island where public anger over the US military presence was already running high after the murder arrest. Okinawa has experienced incidents involving US personnel over the years, testing local patience.

The murder case has renewed Japanese pressure to shrink that footprint.

Weeks of Curfew and Discipline Orders

The death arrived roughly a month after Japanese police arrested Lance Corporal Devin Jacob Ballard, 20, on suspicion of robbing and killing Anna Yagi, a 39-year-old woman, at a hotel in Naha. Ballard initially denied the allegations and was indicted on 25 October on a charge of robbery causing death.

In response, Lieutenant General Benjamin Watson, the III MEF commander, ordered a 48-hour operational pause with a full alcohol ban, then a month-long overnight curfew running from midnight to 5am, plus mandatory training on discipline, alcohol awareness, and Okinawan culture.

'Every interaction with our neighbors either builds or undermines the trust that is essential to our team,' Watson wrote.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the US would cooperate with the Japanese probe.

Why Okinawa Matters to US Strategy

Okinawa hosts most of the roughly 18,000 Marines in Japan and close to half of the around 50,000 US troops stationed in the country, making it an anchor of America's Pacific posture against China. That footprint has long divided the island, where residents point to noise, pollution, and crimes tied to the bases.

Anger over the bases dates back decades, hardened by a 1995 assault case that drew tens of thousands into the streets. Governor Genta Koja has pressed Tokyo to ease the burden, and Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi received a formal request from the island as protesters gathered outside her office.

Tokyo plans to move Marine Corps Air Station Futenma to a new facility at Henoko, a project Japan's Defence Ministry estimated at roughly ¥930 billion (£4.36 billion/$5.88 billion) and more than a decade of work.

The curfew and criminal case have sharpened scrutiny of a basing relationship central to US deterrence.