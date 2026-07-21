When Christina Jones lost her business analyst job at UnitedHealthcare after 15 years, she figured she'd find another job eventually. She never expected the search to drag on for an entire year. The 56-year-old Philadelphia professional, with a background in healthcare IT and years of corporate experience, had a difficult time getting employers to take notice.

She would apply for jobs, go to interviews, and wait for replies but was met with constant rejection. Jones felt employers dismissed her before she had the opportunity to demonstrate her experience.

After a year of uncertainty, she was taken on as a patient safety associate at a hospital. This was a big departure from the career move she initially wanted. Nevertheless, the position enabled her to get back on her feet and start a new chapter.

A Year of Setbacks and Unanswered Applications

For a whole year, Jones experienced a frustrating cycle of applying, waiting, and hearing nothing back. She couldn't prove that her age was the reason for these rejections; however, she saw a pattern. Once employers learned her age, she felt the responses dried up. Jobs that seemed to be a perfect fit for her experience slipped away before she could speak with a hiring manager or recruiter.

'I can't prove that my age is working against me in the job hunt. It's a feeling,' Jones said. 'It seems like whenever a potential employer finds out my birthday, they don't call me back.' The repeated rejection was especially frustrating because she believed her experience and skills made her a strong fit for many of the positions she applied for.

Adjusting to Life After a 60% Pay Cut

Although Jones' new role helped her get back to work, she also accepted a new reality she never expected: earning 60% less than before. The cut forced her to make major lifestyle changes. She and her husband are selling their home, cutting expenses, dining out less often, and giving up activities they once enjoyed.

Amid the changes, the transition brought one small positive. Jones discovered a new hobby in the kitchen. 'The upside is that I've learned to cook,' she said. Although the couple had fewer financial obligations now that their youngest child has turned 18, rebuilding their finances remains a challenge.

Finding Purpose While Pursuing Her Dream Career

The hospital role gave Jones a fresh start, but her sights remain set on returning to the industry she loves. In the meantime, she has found fulfilment through the entertainment business she runs with her husband.

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It is a venture that allows them to create content that spreads positivity. 'It doesn't replace my old salary, but it's something of our own, and we get to bring joy to other people through our content,' she said.

Older Workers Still Have More to Give

Jones believes older workers still have plenty to offer, bringing decades of experience, practical knowledge, and perspective to the workplace. She encourages other workers in their 50s who may be facing similar challenges to stay open to new opportunities and to continue to pursue things that give them purpose.

Her message is simple: keep going. 'Don't give up,' she said. 'If you stay positive and focused on your next step, each day will be better. Even though we're in our 50s, we're not done yet.'