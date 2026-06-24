Federal authorities have launched an extensive operation to dismantle a sophisticated web of medical deception that has siphoned billions from essential taxpayer-funded programmes. As investigators work to untangle the complex schemes involved, hundreds of individuals across the United States now face serious criminal charges.

This sweeping enforcement action marks a critical turning point in the battle to safeguard the integrity of the nation's healthcare system.

A massive two-week federal sweep has culminated in criminal charges against 455 individuals, the US Justice Department announced on Tuesday. Officials disclosed that the multi-agency operation targeted a web of healthcare fraud that resulted in the filing of more than $6.5 billion (£4.93 billion) in bogus insurance claims.

🚨National Health Care Fraud Takedown Results in 455 Defendants Charged in Connection with Over $6.5 Billion in Alleged Fraud: Record Medicaid Fraud Charges Largest Number of States Participating in Health Care Fraud Takedown History



“This year’s National Health Care Fraud… pic.twitter.com/RmR5UY85Vj — U.S. Department of Justice (@TheJusticeDept) June 23, 2026

Fraud Schemes Spanned the Nation

The scale of the corruption is laid bare by the specific cases targeted in the sweep. In Texas, a nurse practitioner allegedly used payouts from unnecessary wound treatments to fund an extravagant lifestyle featuring high-end cars and jewellery.

The DOJ just announced the National Health Care Fraud Takedown – 455 defendants charged, including 90 doctors and licensed medical professionals, in connection with over $6.5 billion in alleged fraud.



Thank you to @TheJusticeDept and the @WHFraudTF for this historic effort to… pic.twitter.com/fNavjtjXcS — Congresswoman Beth Van Duyne (@RepBethVanDuyne) June 23, 2026

Another scheme saw a mental health clinic owner reportedly exploit vulnerable homeless people by charging for crisis support that was never actually provided. Meanwhile, a hospice operator faces allegations of bribing a funeral home worker to secure personal data belonging to deceased Medicare patients.

$89 Million Athlete Screening Case

In another case, a cardiologist faces charges in Florida over an $89 million (£67.47 million) scam. Prosecutors allege the doctor billed insurance companies for unnecessary heart screenings on university athletes, only to clear the results as 'normal' without ever reviewing them.

The 53-year-old physician, Jason Finkelstein, stands accused of healthcare fraud and conspiracy. Prosecutors say the years-long scheme deliberately weaponised the fears of athletes who dreaded collapsing or dying from sudden cardiac arrest during games.

Doctor Jason Finkelstein, 53, faces charges of $89 million healthcare fraud and conspiracy scheme that preyed on the fears of athletes that they could die on playing fields or courts of sudden cardiac arrest. Athletes with no preexisting conditions who were concerned about being… https://t.co/bPdPYthDHs — T🇺🇸B (@Shine_on_2012) June 24, 2026

According to the indictment, competitors with no underlying conditions were subjected to unnecessary testing simply to obtain clearance to play. Tragically, the paperwork for one patient was allegedly signed off as normal, and they later died because serious cardiac issues went entirely unnoticed.

'Theft of Human Dignity'

Combating healthcare fraud has remained a priority for the Justice Department, which routinely holds press conferences to announce sweeping enforcement actions. Over the past year, the Trump administration has placed greater emphasis on prosecutions, underscored by the appointment of Colin McDonald as assistant attorney general to spearhead these cases through specialised task forces.

The 2026 National Health Care Fraud Takedown showcases this administration’s commitment to stopping fraudsters who steal from taxpayers and prey on vulnerable Americans.



"If you seek to harm or cheat Americans, we will find you, seize any assets, and prosecute you to the… pic.twitter.com/vUzhPbSvk3 — U.S. Department of Justice (@TheJusticeDept) June 23, 2026

'Today's cases allege more than the theft of taxpayer dollars. Many allege the theft of human dignity,' McDonald said during a press conference detailing the sweep, which encompasses cases brought to light or filed since 8 June.

'Our sick, needy and elderly placing their faith in the gift of medicine were neglected, ignored and used for personal profit.'

How the Alleged Scheme Worked

Federal officials pointed to Finkelstein's case as a prime example of the intricate operations they are determined to dismantle. Prosecutors noted the scheme went far beyond billing for services that never occurred, actively endangering lives through substandard medical practices.

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Finkelstein, a Texas-based physician, appeared in a Florida court on Monday, where he entered a plea of not guilty.

Running from 2019 until late last year, the alleged operation was orchestrated by Finkelstein alongside two unnamed accomplices, according to prosecutors. The trio reportedly ran the scheme from a Florida cardiovascular clinic where the physician served as medical director.

According to authorities, the scheme operated on multiple levels. The indictment alleges that Finkelstein and his company used misleading marketing to push unnecessary free heart screenings on students before systematically signing off on the results as healthy without ever reviewing them.

The indictment reveals that Finkelstein explicitly warned an unnamed accomplice about the high stakes of their operation, stating: '(t)hese kids could be high risk ...(o)ne of them drops dead on a field, they're coming after both of us.'

Teen's Death at Centre of Allegations

To bypass insurance rules requiring medical necessity, Finkelstein allegedly fabricated conditions such as hypertension for healthy athletes, while his co-conspirators used kickbacks to secure university referrals by falsely promising the tests could detect all life-threatening conditions.

Leveraging Finkelstein's 48-state medical licence, the firm sent uncredentialed sonographers across the US to conduct the tests, which prosecutors say the physician routinely approved without inspection.

In a tragic 2024 case, he allegedly spent just 11 seconds certifying 63 images for a teenager who later died on a basketball court from an undetected enlarged heart.

Commenting on the case, Mehmet Oz, a cardiothoracic surgeon and head of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, stated: 'There is no way they could miss that, except they didn't care. This is not a diagnostic company. It's a predatory scheme dressed up in medical clothing and we're going to treat it as such.'