A landmark Court of Appeal ruling has handed a major win for families caught in long-running inheritance disputes, with experts saying that this decision could benefit thousands of people who used now-defunct home loan schemes. The case centred on the estate of the late Leslie Elborne. Her family successfully overturned HMRC's attempt to charge inheritance tax on her £1.8M home.

The decision is expected to have far-reaching implications for many similar cases that have been under review for years. The ruling also means Ms Elborne's estate will not have to pay an estimated £700,000 inheritance tax bill after the court ruled in favour of her executors.

How the Home Loan Scheme Worked

In 2003, Ms Elborne set up a home loan scheme designed to reduce the value of her taxable estate while letting her continue living in her property without paying rent. As part of the agreement, she sold her home to a trust created for her children in exchange for a loan note. She then transferred the loan note to another trust benefiting the same family members.

Since she lived more than seven years after making the transfer before her death in 2011, the loan note was no longer considered part of her estate for inheritance tax purposes under rules that applied at the time. The Court of Appeal found that HMRC's anti-avoidance arguments did not apply because the scheme was created before later rule changes and operated within the law that existed at the time.

Judges Back Estate After Years of Legal Battles

HMRC started challenging Ms Elborne's estate in 2017, claiming that the inheritance tax planning scheme failed and seeking tax on her £1.8M property. The tax authority won at the First-tier Tribunal in 2023. However, the executors overturned that decision at the Upper Tribunal, with the Court of Appeal later affirming the decision.

Sir Launcelot Henderson, who delivered the Court of Appeal's leading judgment, said that the family had 'succeeded in implementing an ingenious scheme' before stricter anti-avoidance laws took effect.

Experts Say Thousands Could Benefit

Experts say that the Court of Appeal's decision could influence other inheritance tax disputes. Nick Porter of Buckles Law called it a 'landmark decision' and a 'rare win' for taxpayers challenging HMRC.

Read more Millions Could Wait Longer for Car Finance Compensation—Here's What UK Drivers Should Do Now Millions Could Wait Longer for Car Finance Compensation—Here's What UK Drivers Should Do Now

'This decision could potentially affect thousands of families in a similar position, and advisers with clients who used these arrangements, or who are facing HMRC challenges to them, should take note,' Porter said. Tax expert Mike Warburton pointed out that HMRC had long opposed these schemes, despite their apparent legality at the time. 'HMRC never liked these schemes and came up with several grounds of attack,' he said.

Why Inheritance Tax Is Becoming a Bigger Issue

The court decision comes as inheritance tax is becoming a growing concern across Britain. Estates above the available tax-free allowances are taxed at 40%, although only around 5% of UK deaths currently result in an inheritance tax bill. That figure is forecast to rise to 9.5% by 2030–31, as frozen tax thresholds, rising asset values, and planned changes to pension taxation bring more estates into the inheritance tax net.

While the tax-planning scheme used by Ms Elborne has long been blocked, the landmark ruling could offer hope to families battling HMRC over similar older arrangements. HMRC said that it is reviewing the judgment and considering its next steps.