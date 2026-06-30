The excitement is building as football fans around the world prepare for the FIFA World Cup. Many supporters are already booking flights, reserving accommodation, and searching for tickets to the tournament. But experts are warning that the race to secure tickets is also creating fresh opportunities for scammers.

Artificial intelligence is making online fraud more convincing than ever. Criminals are using the technology to create fake ticket websites, fraudulent holiday rentals, and realistic booking confirmations that closely resemble legitimate services. As demand for World Cup tickets grows, experts say fans should take extra care before making any purchase.

AI Is Helping Criminals Create Convincing Scams

Emily Griffin, Director of Financial Crimes Practice at Moody's, said scammers are increasingly using artificial intelligence to build websites that appear genuine. She said AI allows fraudsters to generate convincing hotel listings, fake Airbnb properties, and counterfeit booking platforms using realistic images and professional-looking content.

According to Griffin, some websites even include customer service chatbots and confirmation emails that make victims believe they are dealing with a legitimate business. In some cases, travellers only discover they have been scammed after arriving at their destination and finding there is no hotel reservation.

Fake FIFA Websites Can Be Difficult to Spot

Griffin said the high demand and cost of FIFA World Cup tickets make them an attractive target for criminals. She warned that scammers often create websites that closely resemble FIFA's official ticketing pages.

According to Griffin, the differences may be as small as an extra letter in the website address or a slightly different domain name. The pages can also feature convincing graphics that look almost identical to the official site. She said these details can easily be overlooked by buyers who are eager to secure tickets.

Cheap Offers Should Raise Suspicion

Griffin urged consumers to be cautious of offers that appear significantly cheaper than expected. She said buyers should remember that if a deal looks too good to be true, it probably is. Scammers often rely on attractive prices to encourage people to make quick decisions without carefully checking the seller.

Verify Every Website Before Making a Purchase

Griffin advised supporters to purchase World Cup tickets only through FIFA's official ticketing platform or other authorised sellers. She also encouraged travellers to verify that websites are genuine before entering payment details. Checking the web address carefully and confirming that a seller is legitimate can help reduce the risk of fraud.

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Be Careful How You Pay

Griffin also warned against sellers who request payment through peer-to-peer payment services such as Venmo, Cash App, Zelle or wire transfers. She said requests for bank account information should also be treated as a major warning sign. Using trusted payment methods and authorised sellers can provide greater protection if a transaction goes wrong.

Staying Vigilant Is the Best Defence

As artificial intelligence continues to make fraudulent websites appear more authentic, Griffin said consumers should carefully verify information before making travel or ticket purchases. She advised buyers to take their time, confirm they are using trusted websites, and remain cautious of unusually cheap offers. For football fans hoping to enjoy the FIFA World Cup, a few extra minutes spent checking a website could help prevent an expensive mistake.