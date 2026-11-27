The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has published a nationwide recall notice after California-based Golden State Medical Supply (GSMS) voluntarily recalled one lot of 800 mg prescription-strength ibuprofen tablets because of potential aluminium particulate contamination. The voluntary recall applies only to lot GS069303 and affects tablets distributed through pharmaceutical supplier McKesson. Consumers are advised to check their medicine cabinets.

Golden State Medical Supply voluntarily recalled the lot after identifying potential aluminium particulate contamination on the surface of some tablets, according to the FDA. The agency warned that continued use could cause minor irritation and abrasion of the gastrointestinal tract but stressed that the likelihood of an adverse event is considered remote because the identified particulates measured between 0.01 and 0.10 millimetres. GSMS also said it was not aware of any adverse events associated with the recalled lot.

Ibuprofen Recall for One Prescription Lot

The recall applies only to ibuprofen 800 mg tablets with National Drug Code 51407-841-05, lot number GS069303 and an expiry date of January 2030. GSMS said the affected tablets were sold to McKesson, which has been instructed to stop distribution immediately, quarantine any remaining stock and return it to the manufacturer. McKesson has also been told to notify pharmacies and other customers that may have received the product.

The medication is a prescription-strength non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug commonly used to treat mild to moderate pain, menstrual cramps, rheumatoid arthritis and osteoarthritis. The recall applies only to the identified prescription-strength product and does not include standard over-the-counter ibuprofen products such as Advil or Motrin.

Consumers Advised To Stop Use and Seek Help

The FDA and GSMS advise consumers, patients and caregivers to stop using the recalled tablets immediately and contact their physician, pharmacist or healthcare provider for guidance. Unused medication from the affected lot should be returned to the pharmacy where it was obtained. Individuals who believe they have experienced adverse reactions after taking the tablets should contact their healthcare provider immediately. They should also report the incident through the FDA's MedWatch programme.

Consumers who are unsure whether their prescription is affected should check the packaging for the lot number and expiry date or contact the pharmacy that dispensed the medication. GSMS said questions about the recall can be directed to the company through its dedicated recall email address.

Separate UK Ibuprofen Recall Earlier This Year

The UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) issued a Class 3 recall for specific batches of Ibuprofen 200 mg Tablets and Ibucalm 200 mg Tablets in February 2026. The action followed findings of perforations in the foil packaging of some blister packs, linked to a particular batch of aluminium foil.

This latest action follows a separate US recall of children's ibuprofen earlier in 2026. Strides Pharma recalled thousands of bottles of Children's Ibuprofen Oral Suspension after complaints about a gel-like mass and black particles in the liquid. The recall involved a different formulation from the prescription-strength tablets affected by the latest action.